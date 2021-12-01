The St. Amant Gators Booster Club and football team recognized Sgt. Derek Matthew Lambert at a recent St. Amant High School football game, said Booster Club President James E. LeBlanc.
St. Amant Principal Beth Templet, Athletic Director David Oliver and LeBlanc honored Lambert as honorary team captain.
Lambert, the son of Chris and Daphne Lambert, played football for the Galvez Tigers, then the Lake Lions and the Fighting Gators of St. Amant from 2003-07. He was awarded the All-State Academic Athlete Award in 2006.
Lambert graduated from St. Amant High School in 2007 with honors and joined the U.S. Marines, attending boot camp in Parris Island, South Carolina.
Lambert is stationed in Baton Rouge. He lives in Prairieville with his wife, Angela, and daughter, Callie.