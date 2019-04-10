Ascension Head Start students with perfect attendance in March were Sha’yon Bell, Ma’Kailei Bougere, Javier Breaux, Mitchell Chatman, Corlyn Davis, Taliah Demby, TyShawn Demby, Jace Dorsey, Mia Forcell, Tai Green, Trey Green, Rhian Hamilton, Khloe James, Christopher Phillip, Aliyah Washington, Zhy’ria Werner, Lundyn White, Paisley Williams, Rakyiah Williams and Zaniyah Williams.
A missed school day is a lost opportunity for students to learn, according to a news release. Students who attend school regularly have been shown to achieve at higher levels than students who do not have regular attendance and are at much lower risks of dropping out of high school.