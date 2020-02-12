The Gonzales Garden Club has chosen two Ascension Parish School Board properties as its February commercial landscapes of the month.
The shared parking lot and flower beds at the LeBlanc Special Services Center at 611 N. Burnside Ave. and Gonzales Primary School at 521 N. Burnside Ave. have been renovated, with plantings varying in color, texture and height.
The LeBlanc Special Services Center plantings spotlight young sweetbay magnolias as signature plants flanking the main stairway entrance. The surrounding beds are layered with liriope, blue flax, agapanthus and camellias.
Gonzales Primary's entryway plantings are attractively structured in tiers of raised brick beds, according to a news release. Over the seasons, the school will enjoy repeat-blooming drift roses, aromatic juniper borders and perennial iris flowers along the entrance ramps. Cone-shaped hollies call attention to the variations in height and texture.
This school board project complements the city’s installation of the shrubbery and sidewalks along the Burnside Avenue corridor as part of the Gonzales Comprehensive Plan.