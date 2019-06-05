Pledging to work on responsible development, infrastructure, drainage and the opioid crisis, Joel Robert is seeking the District 2 Ascension Parish Council seat in the Oct. 12 election.
Raised in Burnside by parents Al and Theresa Robert, Robert, 38, Republican, said in a campaign release his parents "instilled a strong work ethic and sense of fair play."
“Mandi and I have been blessed; we are able to pass along these values to our children, Harrison and Brittyn,” Robert said. “I am running for Council to bring these same attributes to parish government.”
These concepts, according to the candidate, are in short supply.
“I’ve witnessed first-hand the politics of self-interest and how counterproductive it is at every level of government,” Robert explained. “The politics of old and a lingering police jury mentality has crippled Ascension Parish’s infrastructure. We need fresh ideas and innovative ways to address the irresponsible growth of our community.”
Robert emphasized the need for responsible development; ensuring adequate infrastructure is in place to relieve traffic and flooding woes.
It is time to require investment from developers doing business in the parish; time to accept the fact that some areas of the parish are unsuitable for major subdivision development, he said.
Robert said traffic congestion in District 2, like much of the parish, is horrific. Sub-par roads jeopardize the safety of our families. Budgetary constraints faced by state and local government have made the problem more insurmountable, he said.
"We should consider strategically located toll roads; privately built, privately funded, and privately operated," he said.
Robert said millions of dollars have been wasted on drainage studies of questionable value, "while we cannot even identify the separate and distinct drainage basins in the parish."
That is a long-term project but there are immediate solutions to some of our day-to-day drainage problems. Robert said he will push to implement a systematic program to clean and clear all drainage channels.
Robert said there is a plan under discussion to convert 10 to 12 rooms at Donaldsonville’s Prevost Memorial Hospital to a detox facility for those suffering with an opioid addiction.
Robert said a long-term goal is a parish-owned rehab facility with grant monies and any funds received from ongoing opioid litigation.