The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Feb. 13-20:
Feb. 13
Sylvester, Stephen S.: 56, 16370 Ronnie Road, Prairieville, stalking, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Michot, Devin: 30, 14920 Louise St., Port Vincent, failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Landry, Alexis: 29, 242 Evangeline Extension, Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft.
Guercio, Blake: 21, 41149 La. 42, Lot 20, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property.
Prejean, Dax Michael: 26, 147 Redwood St., Labadieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, surety, two counts of failure to appear in court.
White, Coretta Nicole: 35, 16158 Cooper Road, Independence, misdemeanor theft.
Dugas, Karen: 21, 14275 Bourque Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Smith, Karrigan R.: 19, 41375 Merritt Evans Road, Gonzales, felony theft.
Gautreaux, Brad Anthony: 40, 40038 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Lacaze, Donald Joseph: 65, 40098 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Miller, Darrin: 25, 221 Flowers St., Deridder, state probation violation, first-degree murder, armed robbery.
Normand, Jennifer Ann: 38, 12325 Allison Drive, Geismar, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 14
Scott, Shaquiel O.: 27, 403 Vieux Orleans, Lafayette, failure to appear in court, state probation violation.
Harvey, Ear: 40, 1316 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Bowman, Tabetha Granade: 36, 18538 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Vezinat, Laura: 55, 37216 White Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Fillmore, Bridget G.: 42, 12034 Pete Gaudin Road, St. Amant, Surety, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Torres, Rafael Jesus: 25, 11222 Sheets Road, Gonzales, two counts of hit-and-run driving, failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, driving on roadway laned for traffic, two counts of operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation.
Moore, Andrea Tremaine: 40, 1878 Mullen Drive, Baton Rouge, felony illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gustin, Brandon Allen: 39, 11261 Denham Road, Gonzales, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Feb. 15
Johnson, Jared Keith: 33, 1055 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, bond revocation, misrepresentation during booking, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple battery.
Bennett, Kiara: 21, 333 W. Bordelon St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Benoit, Wallace: 24, 303 Tania Ave., Gramercy, turning movements and required signals, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Carter, Kasey: 31, 139 Virginia St., Belle Rose, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, violations of protective orders.
Lacroix, Richard R.; 41, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, parole violation, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Chronister, Mikayla A.: 19, 4274 Clayton Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Stevens, Jeanie M.: 30, 4274 Clayton Drive, Baton Rouge, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Johnson, Bernadette Renea: 43, 41063 Cannon Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Paille, Kyle G.: 23, 39113 Germany Road, Prairieville, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, resisting a police officer with force or violence, felony operating while intoxicated.
Smith, Jacoby Michael: 20, 212 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen firearms, owner to secure registration, stop signs and yield signs.
Fontenot, April: 36, 45122 Sterling Road, St. Amant, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Scott, April Nicole: 33, 169 Oakwood Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery.
Feb. 16
Thomas, Dominick; 34, 248 Redwood, LaPlace, felony theft, no motor vehicle insurance, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Batiste, Leroyel Tarry: 39, 514 Charles St., Donaldsonville, telephone communications/ improper language/ harassment.
Hergruder, Corey: 33, 45265 Mayers Estate Road, Prairieville, aggravated assault, simple assault.
Guidry, Brandon Lamar: 34, 3242 Wood Lane, Donaldsonville, misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things.
Aucoin, Maria Rene: 30, 41149 La. 42, Prairieville, bond revocation, monetary instrument abuse.
Gregoire, Douglas J.: 65, 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, obscenity.
Solar, Jesse John: 32, 3112 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Johnson, Lydell R.: 40, 12443 Deck Blvd., Geismar, failure to appear in court.
Stansbury, Jorie Michael: 28, 12367 Gilbert LeBlanc Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation, simple battery of persons with infirmities, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, simple kidnapping.
Darbonne, Joseph N.: 43, 44119 Lake Village Drive, Prairieville, careless operation, hit-and-run driving.
Thomas Jr., Melvin Lee: 33, 41099 Rustling Oak Drive, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Fabian Jr., Eloy: 32, 363 Mills Ave., Baton Rouge, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicle license required, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, child passenger restraint system.
Flemings, Matthew Wesley: 44, 39090 Pirogue Ave., Gonzales, sexual battery.
Garcia, Ruben: 30, 7443 S. La. 1, Donaldsonville, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, tail lamps, security required, driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance.
George, Tonnequa: 29, 3238 Charlie Overton Road, Greensburg, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Day, Danielle Anne: 25, 14126 Roddy Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Rosado-Serrano, Felix M.: 35, 42261 Colonial Oaks East Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal use of 911.
Feb. 17
Small, Kelsey Leigh: 24, 8818 Carriagewood, Baton Rouge, reckless operation, possession of marijuana, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Perritt, Cindy: 51, 747 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Roberts, Joseph Edgar; 45, 45178 Kid Bourgeois Road, St. Amant, obstruction public passage, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Granade, Samantha M.: 33, 26713 Bennett Road, Holden, obstruction public passage, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Day, Danielle Anne: 25, 14126 Roddy Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Sutton, Angel Lynn: 40, 542 Garyville Northern, Garyville, failure to appear in court.
Green, Shedra Y.: 31, 3136 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of marijuana, three counts of failure to appear in court.
West, Iana Yvette: 19, Fort St. John St., Prairieville, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Summerville, Katherine Renee: 36, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Dauzat, Dillon Lain: 24, 10598 Village Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Jackson, Treyshon: 26, 3033 Caroljack Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Birou, Brittney Lee: 33, 522 S. Flannery Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Armand, Christy: 43, 42582 Amy Drive, Ponchatoula, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Curry, Alexandria: 28, 43449 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 30, 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated, failure to appear in court.
Feb. 18
Washington, Christian: 28, 622 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Baker, Terriyo Fenique: 28, 125 N. Loop St., Lafayette, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Robertson, Jarrett Joseph: 26, 43054 Weber City Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Kinabrew, Joel Landon: 22, 37051 Rivergate Ave., Geismar, failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Kelly, Keith Kole: 41, 45125 Fontenot Road, St. Amant, parole violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Phelps, Timeka: 29, 1106 S. Stacy Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Nienstedt, Katelyn: 26, 39191 Country Drive, Prairieville, simple battery, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, misdemeanor theft.
Washington, Darren: 53, 512 Opelousas St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driver must be licensed, headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles.
Washington, Darrin: 53, 507 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driver must be licensed, headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles.
Bourgeois, Tamara Breaux: 56, 12177 JC Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Feb. 19
Patry, Darilyn M.: 55, 7435 La. 308 S., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, traffic-control signals, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear in court.
Thompson, Adrienne L.: 58, 1909 N. Airline Highway, Apt. 113, no motor vehicle insurance, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Muhammad, Montrell Isa: 32, 3315 King Bradford, Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen things, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Temple, Colleen Elizabeth: 25, 10468 Carrolton Circle, St. James, misdemeanor theft.
Williams, Collette Isha: 31, 507 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, felony theft, speeding.
Castro, Ryan Carlos: 39, 628 Vouray Drive, Apt. B, Kenner, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Roberson, Richard Jermaine: 34, 41238 Demi Mille Drive, Gonzales, simple burglary/all others.
Castille III, Antoine A.: 40, 37313 La. 74, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court.
Hatten, Kadesha: 23, 11391 Legacy Oaks Lane, Gonzales, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
McKey, Alton: 38, 1645 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Mills, Fabian B.: 44, 304 Opelousas St., Donaldsonville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery.
Rodriguez-Silva, Jocelyn: 21, 12209 Colonial Oaks Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Caballero, Virginia: 52, 39291 La. 22, Darrow, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Acosta, Rhen J.: 27, 39291 La. 22, Darrow, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Foster, Deon Leonard: 41, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Holcombe, Kristina Marie: 42, 37602 La. 22, Darrow, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Phillips, Cathy: 26, 115 Pugh St., Paincourtville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Landry, Kenya Kana: 20, 10468 E. Octavia Circle, St. James, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, failure to appear in court.
Garcia III, Dionisio Cristan: 39, 65 Zena Drive, Brownsville, Texas, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Feb. 20
Ayala Jr., Ivan Fernando: 27, 12249 Canterbury, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Bennett, James R.: 32, 20130 Brenham Place, Ponchatoula, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.