Polar plunge time
Are you looking for a chance to help a great cause and don't mind getting wet? Well, the Polar Plunge, set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Cabela's lake in Gonzales, is for you.
Businesses, groups and residents, many in costumes, will jump into the lake in groups, to raise money for Special Olympics Louisiana. Jumpers donate or collect pledges for the right to get wet for the cause.
This year's event also features a gumbo cook-off and raffles.
The Polar Plunge is one of Special Olympics Louisiana’s largest fundraisers. With the help of the Law Enforcement Torch Run comrades, this event is attracting hundreds of people to an otherwise deserted waterhole in the winter season.
To register, visit https://specialolympicslouisiana.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=register.start&eventID=561.
Support cancer research by wearing purple
Supporters of the Relay for Life movement of the American Cancer Society will display purple ribbons and other decorations from March 1 through March 23 as a reminder of the event, which raises money to save lives from cancer.
The Paint the Town Purple campaign will include mounting purple-themed displays in storefronts, swapping out white light bulbs for purple ones, putting purple bows on mailboxes and front doors, and selecting days for everyone to wear purple at work or school.
During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.
The Ascension Parish Relay for Life will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. To register, visit RelayForLife.org or call (800) 227-2345.
At the barn ...
As a child, one of the highlights of my year was going to the barns behind the John M. Parker Coliseum at LSU to visit the animals at the state livestock show. I would put on my boots and hat for the visit to the barns. I still remember when I got to stand within inches of a 1,000-pound bull.
Make memories with your family the week as the livestock is in town.
The state livestock show is the main show this week at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Young livestock exhibitors from throughout the state are competing at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The action at the 84th LSU AgCenter Livestock show continues through Saturday.
The show provides an opportunity for some of the most outstanding youth in the state to receive recognition for their hard work in learning how to raise and care for animals. This educational event includes both 4-H and FFA members.