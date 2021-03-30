A familiar face to Ascension Parish Library patrons has been promoted to the library's top job.
The Ascension Parish Library Board of Control has named John Stelly as its new library director.
Stelly served as interim library director since October 2020 and was named assistant library director in 2001 by late director Angelle Deshautelles. Prior to that appointment, he served as the reference librarian at the library’s Gonzales location beginning in 1997.
Stelly earned a Bachelor of History degree from the University of New Orleans and began his library career with the Jefferson Parish Library while pursuing his Master of Library and Information Science degree at LSU.
“It’s an honor to serve in this position and I take it on with humility and an acknowledgment of the accomplishments of the other directors who came before me, especially Angelle," Stelly said. "I am very aware of the shoes that I am trying to fill. Having worked with Angelle for over 22 years, I know how important the library and its successes were to her, and that she always tried to provide the best library service possible. I promise to do the same."
Deshautelles, the library's longtime director, died in 2019. Jennifer Patterson was hired as library director after Deshautelles' death and resigned in September.
“John is a great fit at this time. Not only is he highly qualified, but he has the respect of the staff and the board. Together, we will continue to meet the ever-changing requests of our community by providing modern accommodations and services throughout the parish,” said Lisa Bacala, vice chairman of the library board of control.
The library has big plans for the future, including the renovation of the 40-year-old Donaldsonville location, Stelly said. The library will also be combining resources with other government agencies to maximize the use of tax dollars.
In Donaldsonville, the library is expanding its work with Sheriff Bobby Webre by planning a service point at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center, which may include other government agencies and nonprofit organizations in the future. In St. Amant, the library is working with the parish government to create a combined library and community center, which may also offer other recreation amenities like a walking path/nature trail. The library and parish government are also joining forces with a planned splash park and nature trail behind the library’s Dutchtown location.
These efforts are just additional examples of how libraries are continuing to evolve, Stelly said. He pointed out that libraries are more than just books and that while most people prefer print materials, today’s libraries embrace technology to expand services by offering access to computers, e-books, eaudiobooks, streaming movies, downloading music, research databases, and online learning resources.
“We will continue that trend in our building program by including makerspaces with 3D design and printing and other technologies that allow patrons to imagine, collaborate, and create. I look forward to leading the library into the future,” Stelly added.
Stelly lives in Gonzales with his wife Donna and their two sons, Sean and Ryan.