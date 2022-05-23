After a three year wait, the 2019 World Champion Jambalaya cook Kade Cook will pass the golden paddle to the next cooking king and Gonzales Jambalaya queen Tara Babin will finally get to reign over the Jambalaya Festival.
After a long pandemic wait, the Jambalaya Festival returns to its usual Memorial weekend spot around Gonzales City Hall and Irma Boulevard.
Jambalaya Festival Association president Wally Taillon says he's expecting a large crowd ready to dance to the music and eat lots of jambalaya.
The 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions and efforts to have a festival in August were altered by Hurricane Ida.
Paddle battle
Tallion, who's been in charge of the festival for more than 20 years, said 75 cooks have signed up to compete Friday through Sunday in the main cooking contest. That's down from the usual 100-plus competitors. Cooks prepare the rice concoction in black, cast iron pot using ingredients provided by the JFA.
"They (the cooks) better be ready for lots of work and the heat," Taillon said. "You better be in shape and have a good helper."
Taillon compares cooking over the 3-day contest to playing baseball or other sports. Cooks must compete in three rounds, cooking jambalaya over an open flame in 90-plus degree temperatures. Over the years, competitors refer to the event as paddle battle. To win, competition must cook twice on Sunday to raise the golden paddle as the world champion.
Taillon said he's expecting large crowds based on the attendance at recent festivals. In addition to the main cooking contest, the festival includes a mini-pot cooking event, run, carnival ride, arts and crafts booths, car show and music. Taillon said a long list of popular bands, mostly playing swamp-pop music, are scheduled for the event.
"At the crawfish thing at Lamar-Dixon, they sold all the food they had," Taillon said in reference to a recent crawfish cooking contest held in Gonzales.
Blue skies and comfortable temperatures usually mean large crowds, and they's what Taillon is hoping for. JFA members provide cooks, supplies and volunteers to help local nonprofits, schools and others in need raise money. They cooked for volunteers and people in needs after Hurricane Ida and other disasters across the country.
Planning for the future
During the hiatus, Taillon worked on plans to construct permanent cookings stations along the banks of the New River near the Louisiana National Guard building.
"It took 50 years to get a building and now we need to build those cookings pens along the bayou," Taillon said. The permanent station would provide better shelter for the cooks during the grueling event.
Taillon has also been working to find the next generation of leaders for the JFA, which held its first festival in June, 1968. While he's not quite ready to pass the torch, he's seriously looking for the next group of festival leadership and volunteers.
"I'm tired before the festival even starts and that's how I know we need new blood," Taillon said.
The festival kicks at 10 a.m. Friday with the first round of cooking contests and the music starts at 5:30 p.m. For a complete list of events, visit www.jambalayafestival.net/full-event-schedule.html.