2022 is finally here. Most are hoping for a year filled with health and more chances to get together.
COVID-19 has meant two years of face coverings, social distancing and lots of canceled events.
But through it all, our photographers were able to capture the year in photos. Let's take a look at our favorite photos taken September through December by Advocate staff photographers, part-time photographers and our readers.
September
Hurricane Ida ripped through the area Aug. 29 and Advocate photographers captured the damage and aftermath that included long lines at gas stations and power crews working to restore electricity.
Editor Darlene Denstorff ventured out after the storm to talk with volunteers helping muck houses, repair damage and feed those in need after Ida. She stopped by several churches and nonprofit food and supply distribution stops. She photographed volunteers, many from out of state, lending a helping hand to hurricane victims.
In Donaldsonville, the city teamed up with local volunteers to provide supplies to residents, many without electricity for more than a week. Reader and frequent contributor Michael Tortorich supplied photos of the damage and supply and food distributions.
Only weeks after Ida hit and in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, things started to return to normal. Schools crowned homecoming queens and schools, readers and local photographer Tim Babin provided photos from the ceremonies.
October
The Dutchtown Sound sponsored its 15th annual Dutchtown High Invitational Marching Festival at Griffin Stadium and photographer Morgan Werther captured the action.
November
Werther traveled to Donaldsonville at the end of October for a Nov. 3 story on a tour of Ascension of Our Lord Catholic cemetery, which was a fundraiser for the Joseph Landry Foundation.
A Nov. 9 story included photographer's Patrick Dennis images taken at the annual East Ascension, St. Amant Shout Out, a community pep rally in advance of the cross-parish rivalry football game between the two schools. East Ascension won the shouting competition, but St. Amant won the football game.
Ami Clouatre Johnson, a spokeswoman for the City of Gonzales, provided photos from a Nov. 6 baseball clinic at the new Team of Dreams field.
December
Werther photographed the Jambalaya Festival Association's Christmas Parade on Jan. 12.
Ascension Parish Government provided photos from the parish's cooking crew that went to Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado devastated the town.