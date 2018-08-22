Prairieville Middle School student Cooper James Smith was honored by Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa recently with a proclamation of Aug. 16 as Cooper Smith Day.
It was Friday, June 8, when Cooper, 11, was enjoying a neighborhood pool party with eight or 10 other children. The adults were occupied with preparing refreshments, so only Cooper noticed that 4-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, had jumped into the pool but were not resurfacing, a news release said.
Cooper left his raft and swam to the younger children, pulling each to the safety of the pool wall. Only after the twins began crying did the 30 party guests realize what Cooper had accomplished.
Cooper, the son of Jamey and Kim Smith, of Prairieville, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 65 in Gonzales.