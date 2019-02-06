Check out these events at area branches of the Ascension Parish Library.
TAX HELP: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Capital Area United Way are offering free tax preparation on Thursdays and Saturdays through April 13 at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville, (225) 622-3339.
Hourlong appointments are available at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursdays and at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 211 or visit cauw.org/freetaxes. On the day of your appointment, bring tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s and information for deductions and credits, along with a copy of last year’s tax return and Social Security cards for everyone in the household.
Complicated returns will not be processed. VITA recruits volunteers and provides IRS-certified training to all its tax preparers.
BOOKS ON THE MOVE: The Ascension Parish Library is expanding its services and extending its reach to provide books and other library services to those who may not be able to travel to our branch libraries. The February schedule for library outreach includes:
- Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22.
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
- Oak Grove Community Center, 17122 Airline Highway, Prairieville, 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 27.
The schedule is subject to change. For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
EXPLORE CIRCUITRY: Children in second grade and up will have an opportunity to create machines with littleBits components at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Donaldsonville Branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. Younger children may need assistance from a parent or older sibling.
The swappable littleBits circuit boards must stay at the library for future programs, so participants are encouraged to take photos of their creations. For information, call the Donaldsonville library at (225) 473-8052.
BLACK HISTORY: The bloody tragedy in Thibodaux that ended the first formally organized sugar cane labor strike on Nov. 23, 1887, will be the topic for a presentation by author John DeSantis at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., (225) 647-3955. White paramilitary groups attacked black sugar cane workers and their families, killing at least 35 people. After DeSantis' presentation, copies of his book "The Thibodaux Massacre: Racial Violence and the 1887 Sugar Cane Labor Strike" will be for sale.
TIPS FOR ENTREPRENEURS: A senior business consultant with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College-Baton Rouge will lead a free seminar, "Starting and Financing a Small Business," at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Gonzales Branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
EXPLORING NIGERIAN CULTURE: Eva Chibuzor of the Igbo tribe of eastern Nigeria will share traditions of the Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba tribes during a presentation for all ages at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St., (225) 473-8052. Nigeria is the most populous country on the continent of Africa, with a rich and varied cultural heritage rooted in the mixture of its ethnic groups with Arabic and western European influences.