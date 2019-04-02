ST. AMANT — Verna Bourgeois says she still can't believe what is happening after her family had waited so long for the help that had never seemed to come following the 2016 flood.
Verna, her husband, Dean, and their adult son, Steven, say they have been living since shortly after the August 2016 flood under a carport attached to a house severely damaged in the historic inundation.
When the waters of August 2016 swamped St. Amant, the Bourgeois family was in the process of moving from a trailer home they were renting along La. 22 in southern Ascension Parish to an inherited family home off La. 936, the family members said.
The flood destroyed their then-current and future homes.
But those circumstances — that the family members weren't quite homeowners when the flood hit, but renters — and other factors conspired to allow the Bourgeoises to slip through the cracks of an array of state and federal emergency support programs available after the flood.
After their plight was publicized on television by WAFB-TV March 25, the offers of help have poured in and, through local volunteers, the family is on the path to moving into a new, donated trailer home, Verna Bourgeois said Tuesday.
"It's still like I'm having to pinch myself to make sure that it's real, that it's not a dream," she said standing in front of her carport Tuesday morning with her dogs. "They've done so much already. There's no way I could ever pay them back, but for two words: 'Thank you.'"
Already volunteers who showed up Monday demolished a donated, used trailer that the Bourgeoises had previously paid to ship in and elevate but has since been determined to be too expensive to make livable.
Brandi Brignac, one of the volunteers who has been coordinating the response and posting updates on her personal Facebook page, said she saw the Bourgeoises' story on television and realized they lived not far from her home.
Brignac said she has worked for the past several years volunteering to help bring people back from the flood in her hometown and elsewhere.
"This is in my backyard. I never knew this problem with them existed," Brignac said during a visit to the Bourgeois' home March 26.
The Bourgeoises have limited income, they said. Verna's husband, Dean, 64, a retired state correctional officer on a limited pension, had his leg amputated in 2015 due to diabetes and Verna, 60, has remained home to take care of him.
Deemed renters and not homeowners, the Bourgeoises were not eligible for a Restore grant. They were rejected for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan and an emergency trailer from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, they said. They also could not get an additional grant of FEMA money besides an initial $7,000 outlay after Dean Bourgeois determined he could not afford flood insurance he said that FEMA wanted them to buy when he and his family could barely afford to feed themselves, he said.
FEMA and Restore officials said they can't comment on individual cases but offered background on the programs' rules.
A portion of their rental trailer also burned after flooding so the Bourgeoises ended up under the carport of the old family home with limited possessions. Ascension Parish government later determined that the family house was "substantially damaged" from the flood — at nearly 79 percent — meaning the home had to be raised at significant cost to be repaired and reoccupied or would have to be demolished.
With no options, the Bourgeois' son, Steven, whose bedroom is a tent under the carport, scavenged wood from another nearby family property and enclosed the carport.
After so long under the carport, the Bourgeoises have given their makeshift house a few homey touches: a windsock and "Bourgeois Family" sign at the front door, the car floorboard mat turned sideways to become a front door mat, the crucifix hung from a wooden carport pillar at the center of the home and, of course, a television.
But the space still lacks insulation from the outside, central heat or air-conditioning or sufficient light, leading to a cave-like appearance inside.
Once the conditions were brought to light, Brignac said, the wife of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, Trina Edwards, and other anonymous donors have agreed to contribute to pay for the new trailer, which Brignac said Tuesday will be delivered once the old trailer is cleared out.
While the old trailer has been torn down, debris from it remained at the Bourgeoises' home on Tuesday.
The Bourgeoises also need to sign paperwork and take other final steps before the trailer arrives, but for Verna and her family, this promise of a new home is something that didn't appear too likely not that long ago.
"It's crazy," Verna said. "A good one though, I'm loving it."