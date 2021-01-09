LSU has recognized 12 students as the Fall Cohort Class of 2020 for Leadership LSU, an annual program coordinated by LSU Campus Life.
In its 31st year, this LSU tradition provides juniors, seniors and graduate students the opportunity to develop and apply their leadership at high levels while in their final semesters at LSU. Participants chosen for the Leadership LSU Fall Cohort exhibit the capacity to learn and impact others positively through their leadership experiences.
While the fall semester did present challenges to everyone on campus, the cohort did meet each week via Zoom and finished strong with reflections and group discussions about their experience.
The curriculum of Leadership LSU is based in adaptive leadership through group discussion and extracurricular lectures with LSU and community leaders. By the end of the program, students have learned how to identify adaptive leadership challenges, address social issues with the community, recognize the opportunities that come from an adaptive leadership experience and support the Leadership LSU peer network.
Leadership LSU members from Ascension Parish include Katilyn Williams, senior, mass communication, Donaldsonville; and Daria Coleman, senior, communication disorders, Prairieville.
The others are Mi’Kel Granville, senior, political science, and Ashlyn Jackson, senior, animal sciences, Alexandria; Maya Stevenson, senior, English, Baton Rouge; Samantha Lee, senior, biological sciences, Lafayette; Morgan Collins, junior, kinesiology, Monroe; Lashantta Robertson, senior, psychology, Thibodaux; Kennedy Hood, senior, kinesiology, of Lithonia, Georgia; Jada Moore, senior, mass communication and a business administration minor, of Jackson, Mississippi; Kennedy Simon, junior, psychology, of Beaumont, Texas; and Wokil Bam, graduate student, oceanography & coastal science. pf Baitadai, Nepal.