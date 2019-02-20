THURSDAY

Public School

Barbecue chicken, corn on cob, pork and beans, pears, whole-wheat garlic roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken tenders

Catholic School

Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta-strawberry, milk

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

FRIDAY

Public School

Chicken patty on bun, potato rounds, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, lettuce salad, applesauce, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Pizza, salad cup, corn, pears, milk

Choice: Ham lunch pack or chicken nuggets 

MONDAY

Public School

Stuffed crust pizza, corn, California-blend, pears, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Honey citrus chicken, fried rice, salad cup, glazed baby carrots, pineapple, milk

Choice: Ham lunch pack or pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, glazed carrots, apple, whole-wheat roll, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken tenders

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll

Choice: Asian chicken salad

WEDNESDAY

Public School

Tacos, corn, cheese cup, salsa, lettuce salad, orange wedges, graham crackers, juice, milk

Catholic School

Crispy chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, green beans, apple wedges, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog

FEB. 28

Public School

Ascension gumbo and rice, green beans, potato salad, pears, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, orange wedges, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

