THURSDAY
Public School
Barbecue chicken, corn on cob, pork and beans, pears, whole-wheat garlic roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken tenders
Catholic School
Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta-strawberry, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Chicken patty on bun, potato rounds, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, lettuce salad, applesauce, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Pizza, salad cup, corn, pears, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
Stuffed crust pizza, corn, California-blend, pears, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Honey citrus chicken, fried rice, salad cup, glazed baby carrots, pineapple, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, glazed carrots, apple, whole-wheat roll, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken tenders
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll
Choice: Asian chicken salad
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Tacos, corn, cheese cup, salsa, lettuce salad, orange wedges, graham crackers, juice, milk
Catholic School
Crispy chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, green beans, apple wedges, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog
FEB. 28
Public School
Ascension gumbo and rice, green beans, potato salad, pears, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, orange wedges, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato