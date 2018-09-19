Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Sept. 4-7:
CIVIL SUITS
Eric Scott Jr. v. Tutorship.
State of Louisiana v. Decker Victoria Blevins, forfeiture/seizure.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Elaine Bryan, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jonathon Smith, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Alysha D. Terry, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Anna Webbmagee, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Nichelle M. Hall, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jennifer M. Young, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Otis L. Anderson Jr., open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Kenya J. Price, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Ryan Hayes, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Anthony P. Brown, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Troy A. Saul, open account.
Ally Financial Inc. v. Ryan Lyle, contract.
GMFS LLC v. Quintin W. IV/AKA Brakebill, Quintin IV/AKA Brakebill, Quintin W. Brakebill aka Quintin Brakebill, Jill Courtney Brakebill aka Jill C. Brakebill aka Jill Brakebill, promissory note.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Doris W. Mullen, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michael Brunner, open account.
Veronica Smith v. Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois, Barbara Lichtfuss and Garrison Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Brandon Provo v. George C. Lill III, Emc Property & Casualty Co and Acadiana Glass Inc, damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robert J. Tyson, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Virginia Bruno, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Joel Soto, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Keith Powers, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Vivian Robinson, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Desiree Savoy and Mike L. Savoy, open account.
Discover Bank v. Jennifer Sanders, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jesus Levario, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jana Smith, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Clifford Claiborne, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Chantelle Young, open account.
Branch Banking and Trustcompany v. Ritchard L. Houdashelt and Kimberly A. Houdashelt, executory judgment.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Glenn T. Truett, open account.
Chapman Financial Services Inc. v. Acquanetta M. Rodney, promissory note.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Deshawn Morrison, open account.
Eric James Roussel and Charlene Minvielle Roussel v. River Parish Tent Rentals Inc. and Brady J. Dugas, eviction.
Stacey Brown Palmer and Charles Brown Jr. v. Ascension Parish Government, miscellaneous.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael Johnson, executory judgment.
Cavalry Spv I LLC v. Timothy Moore, open account.
Acac Inc dba Cash Approved v. Timothy Daniels, promissory note.
Ally Bank v. Diane D. Falgout, contract.
JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Luis Rodriguez and Milton Joseph Strother Jr., executory process.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Holly Schiele, open account.
April Landry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Russ Landry, UIFSA.
Deborah Burge, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Henry Burge Sr., UIFSA.
John Keith Marchand v. Permanent General Assurance Corp, Joshua D. Bates and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Caliber Home Loans Inc v. Avery Latham, executory process.
Cordell Lovincy v. Elaine Chachati and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Ricky Sheets v. Dukes dba Darrall M&M Movers, breach of contract.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc v. Lakeesha Burkett, executory process.
Gomez General Contractors Inc v. Lukas Dipuma, damages.
Drm Equipment LLC v. KP Constructors LLC, open account.
Hortencia Rojas v. Tammy E. Dixon and ANPAC Insurance Co., damages.
Ashlee Michelle St. Germain v. Dylan Pastorick, Geico General Insurance Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, damages.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Assoc v. Ashelya Blackburn aka Ashelya Wilkins Simmons aka Ashley N. Blackburn, executory process.
Gmfs LLC v. Kelly Roy Hamilton, executory process.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Christopher W. McNemar and Lindsi Smith McNemar, executory process.
Dustin Kling v. Imperial Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. and National General Insurance Co., damages.
Toby Ray v. Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., Imperial Fire & Casualty Insurance Co, Allen Anderson and John Shannon Cheek, damages.
Elaine Williams v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Goauto Insurance Co., Geico General Insurance Co., Joel Almednares and Lindsay McBrayer, damages.
Jeff Gaudin v. John Doe, Walmart Louisiana LLC, Walmart Store Inc and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Ricky Sheets v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Cameron Goris, damages.
Jasmine M. Worley v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins. and Dwan Chanel Mumphery, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Glenna Jean Baumeister and Alan Alfred Baumeister v. Regime Matrimonial, matrimonial agreement.
Andrea Dornquast, state Department of Children and Family Services v. David Allemond Jr., paternity.
Alexis Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Demerius Walker, paternity.
Hannah Ray and state Department of Children and Family Services v. David Walker, paternity.
Nikki Cheramie Kenny v. Marchant Steven Kenny, divorce.
Terri McCray, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Carlos Lawson, divorce.
Wanda Allen, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gaylord Brouillette, child support.
Amy Migliore, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Justin Sonnier, child support.
Shelbi Jones, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jory Roddy, child support.
Raynele Jones, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Barry Thomas, child support.
Katrina Bolding, state Department of Children and Family Services v. James Riley, child support.
Angele Guidry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Alexander Templet, child support.
Jessica Frankowski, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Armond Hull Jr., child support.
Amber Lewis, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gregory Lewis, child support.
Alania Veal, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Donald Williams, child support.
Linisha Every, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jared Bryant, child support.
Elric Cady, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Krystal Patrone, child support.
Shenaka Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kendrick Miller, child support.
Emilie N. Merritt v. David A. Blount, divorce.
Emma Fuentes, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Rafael Torres Jr., child support.
Jerica White, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Christopher White, child support.
Darian Bergeron Sr. v. Sharmaine L. Bergeron, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of James Harold Thomas
Succession of Fannie Carpenter Montgomery
Succession of Larry Ray Allen
Succession of John Daniel Brister Jr.
Succession of Bobby Elmer Gill
Succession of Barbara Joan Gill
Succession of Celeste Kling Carpenter