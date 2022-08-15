Pathways to Healthcare Career Workshop set
For young adults who may be struggling with choosing a career field or for those who want to pivot to another profession, the Pathways to Healthcare Careers Workshop may assist with plans.
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. at Ascension Parish Library’s Gonzales location, 18- to 24-year-olds will hear information on becoming a medical assistant and details about a career as a sterile processing technician. The workshop is presented by Propel America, an organization that provides guidance, tuition-free training and guarantees employer interviews.
Attendees will also learn resume writing tips.
Be Like Iggy Peck, Architect
Children aged 6 yo 8 are invited to Ascension Parish Library’s Dutchtown location at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, for smarts and crafts exploration featuring robots and construction kits galore.
Inspired by the structural feats of Iggy Peck, Architect, children will be able to create a world inspired by their imagination. As the head architect, they’ll learn about designing structures — some they’ll get to knock down. They’ll also program the Cubetto robot to take on an adventure.
Fall vegetable gardening workshop
If you’re looking for sage advice about what vegetables grow best in our climate, make plans to be at Ascension Parish Library’s Dutchtown location at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. To register for this workshop, call (225) 673-8699.
Retired horticulture agent Craig Roussel will plant seeds of knowledge about different types of gardens — in-ground, raised beds and containers. He’ll also let you know which vegetables are suitable for planting this season.
This workshop is part of a series of educational workshops on gardening and landscaping for novice and advanced gardeners in partnership with the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association under the direction of the LSU AgCenter.
Other series dates include:
- Sept. 6: Basic Landscape Design at 6:30 p.m. at Gonzales
- Oct. 11: All Things Herbs at 6:30 p.m. at Galvez
- Oct. 25: Gardening Q&A and plant swap at 6 p.m. at Gonzales.
RRAA brings back Red Hot Night
After a two year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, River Region Art Association is bringing back its Red Hot Night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The art group is looking for professional and hobbyist artists to enter their artistic representation of a"red hot night" in Louisiana. Paintings, mixed media, drawing, sculptures and 3D art are accepted. Take-in for art is from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Depot Art Gallery in Gonzales.
The event will include music by Gaynell Moore, wine and refreshments. The Depot Art Gallery is at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
For more information, call (225) 644-8496. The Art Depot Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Deadline set for candidates' announcements
Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election.
Announcements should be mailed to ascension@theadvocate.com. A color photo can be submitted of the candidate, and should be a high resolution jpg file sent as an attachment to the email.
All announcements must be 350 words or less and are subject to editing.
For information, call (225) 603-1998.