Food commodities will be distributed from 8 a.m. to noon April 16 in the Lemman Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St., in Donaldsonville and again from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 17 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the Ascension Parish Health Unit conduct the quarterly distribution, which is part of a federal program that makes donated foods available to emergency feeding organizations that provide food staples to qualified individuals and families to relieve situations of emergency distress.
In the future, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will distribute commodities on the third Tuesday of each quarter in Donaldsonville and the third Wednesday of each quarter in Gonzales.