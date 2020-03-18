Donaldsonville Tiger baseball team has speed and athleticism
The old adage of "speed kills" should bode well for the Donaldsonville Tiger baseball team in 2020, if play resumes.
"We are extremely fast and athletic," coach Garrett Maum said. "We are fast at all positions this season; should be our strength for sure."
Maum is in his fourth season as the head coach, and the Tigers finished 17-11 last season and lost a close one to Jena, 3-2, in the playoffs. Gone from the 2019 team are Timothy Campbell and Trevon Mitchell, the top pitcher and hitter respectively. The cupboard is not bare, however, with several starters returning in 2020. Shortstop Trevon Dunn and first baseman Brandon Williams, both seniors, are back with their eyes on a bigger prize this season.
"Dunn bats 3-hole for us and hit .455 last season with two homers, while Williams hit .308; they have been with me since day one and are four-year starters," Maum said.
Top newcomers are TyAnthony Jackson and Raymond Brown. Jackson will play several positions and is the projected ace of the staff. Brown will catch and pitch; he is pushing to be at the top of the rotation.
The Tigers started off this year's schedule with 2A Newman, a very good team, and 5A Thibodaux. "I decided to challenge us in the preseason with tough scrimmages and start out with two quality opponents to prepare us for our district," Maum said.
District play will be very difficult, with Lutcher, E.D. White, Patterson, Berwick and rival St. James. "There will be lots of opportunities to have success in the district if we play to our expectations," Maum said. Class 3A will be difficult as a whole, including district foes Berwick and Lutcher, which are expected to contend for a state title. The Tigers are 5-2 as of press time and number 8 in the unofficial 3A power rankings.
The Tigers plan to use their speed and athleticism to their advantage. "We want to put the ball on the ground and use our speed to make teams speed up," Maum said. "Defensively, we must continue to work on being consistent and get quality pitching depth this season."