Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has recognized the military achievements of 2015 Dutchtown High School graduate Alex Martin, a Marine corporal, by choosing her as September's honorary sheriff.
Martin is the daughter of Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Capt. David Martin and Denise Martin.
After finishing high school Martin obtained certification as an emergency medical technician and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2017, according to a news release.
While stationed in Okinawa, Japan, she became part of the III Marine Expeditionary Force color guard and achieved a perfect score of 300 in both physical fitness tests.
In 2018, she was promoted to corporal and won Marine of the Year for the III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group.
In September, she won the female division of the High Intensity Tactical Training Championship at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia. The seven events for the 2019 HITT Championship were a marksmanship simulator, combat fitness test, weighted run, combat swimmer challenge, obstacle course, pugil stick fight, BeaverFit assault rig and live-fire fitness challenge.