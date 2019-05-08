The Rotary Club of East Ascension recently donated $20,000 in proceeds from its Mardi Gras Ball to Alzheimer’s Services of The Capital Area/Charlie’s Place Gonzales.
Charlie’s Place Respite and Activity Center in Gonzales opened in 2017. The respite program offers a purposeful day for early to moderate Alzheimer’s-affected individuals. The program also provides socialization and engaging activities to stimulate cognition and physical health.
Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. The Rotary Club of East Ascension meets each Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at Premier Lanes, 1414 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales.