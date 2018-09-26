East Ascension High School inducted new members into its Wall of Fame and Hall of Fame Friday during ceremonies at the homecoming football game in Spartan Stadium.
Wall of Fame, which honors people who have supported the school, inductees included:
Gus Gutierrez
Gutierrez was honored for his commitment to East Ascension High School for more than 30 years. Gutierrez said his service to East Ascension has been one of the most important personal and professional responsibilities in his life, a news release said.
“It brings me great joy and a sense of satisfaction to help young athletes return to the sports they love” after being injured on the field of play, Gutierrez said.
Gerald Bourgeois
Bourgeois, the owner of Black Bayou Body Shop, was honored for providing repairs and service for more than 20 years to Spartan statue that stand in the school's front office.
Hall of Fame
Graduates honored for their athletic achievements and inducted into the school Hall of Fame included:
Kelvin Reddix
Reddix, a member of the Class of 1988, excelled in football and basketball while at EAHS. With his exploits on the high school gridiron, Reddix earned All-District and All-State honors while helping the Spartans win the district title both in 1986 and 1987. The legendary coach Eddie Robinson offered Reddix a scholarship to Grambling State University. While earning a degree at GSU in criminal justice, Reddix was a part of the 1992 Black College Football National Championship team and earned Most Outstanding Defensive Player award for that season.
Dr. Timothy Beary
Beary was a member of the class of 1978. He was on the newspaper staff, a member of the Key Club and served as the team captain of the Spartan football team for his junior and senior seasons. He holds the distinction of being the leading tackler for the 1977 Spartans and parlayed these exploits in football to being awarded a scholarship to Nicholls State University.
While at Nicholls State, Beary was a four-year letterman. He has earned advanced degrees in microbiology from LSU and has specialized in HIV and other retroviruses work while studying at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He taught microbiology for 13 years at Nicholls and UPMC and currently is the director of technical services for Energy Transfer Partners.