Eatel Corp. is accepting applications for its annual classroom grants program, Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid, through Nov. 3.
Teachers can apply online for up to $500 to support and bolster creative classroom programs.
The program provides teachers in Ascension Parish with funding for inventive and pioneering teaching projects. Each year, Eatel funds 10 $500 grants to promote inspirational and resourceful educators.
“We’re proud partners and sponsors of education,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV Broadband, the parent company of Eatel. “It’s always a tremendous honor to offer this program and, by doing so, connecting our hardworking and enthusiastic teachers to resources that allow and empower them to implement innovative classroom projects for today’s young scholars.”
For over 20 years, the program has made awards totaling over $100,000. Reaching all grade levels, the grant aims to open doors to creative thinking for students and teachers. Past grants include funding new keyboards, an American Girls reading club, building/launching rockets, escape rooms, development of fine motor skills, STEM projects, special education supports, bookbindery, robot-building, code-writing and agricultural sciences.
“Through this program, we’re lucky to be able to witness the passion Ascension Parish’s educators have for leveling-up their students’ classroom experiences,” said Monika Arnold, Eatel’s community relations and business development manager. “There’s such excitement around this program and each year, we’re thrilled to make Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid happen.”
All Ascension Parish teachers — in public and private schools — are encouraged to submit their application online by Nov. 3 at eatel.com/community/grants/reach-a-kid-teach-a-kid.