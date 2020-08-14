GONZALES — Ascension Parish and state highway officials are eyeing a new east-west road connecting La. 73 with Bluff Road in the Dutchtown area, and parish officials said they could be seeking construction bids by the beginning of 2022.

The proposed road, which would be one of the few completely new roads built in recent parish history, would be aimed at easing congestion in a heavily traveled and increasingly developed commercial zone along La. 73 southwest of Interstate 10.

The exact location of the new route remains unclear. But parish transportation officials announced in March that they had met with state legislators and listed improvement of the La. 73 corridor as their second-highest priority — after a new I-10 interchange between La. 30 and Cornerview Road.

"We need capacity improvements. That was the ... theme of our presentation," Joey Tureau, the parish's chief engineer, told council then.

The La. 73 area is home to businesses, restaurants and three high-demand public schools. That includes Dutchtown High School, which was the largest public high school in the state last year, with nearly 2,400 students, school officials said.

Carrying around 22,000 vehicles per day, the three-lane corridor has been the source of traffic complaints for years. And a current state widening project on I-10 in the area can be expected to dump more traffic in the area in the future.

The high traffic has caused some residents to urge the parish to halt new development in the area. Earlier this week, the parish Planning Commission denied a builder's attempt to start a new phase of home construction in the Belle Savanne neighborhood off La. 73 because the Bluff connection had not been built yet.

Under a deal the developer of Belle Savanne cut with the parish Planning Commission five years ago, the start of the latter phase of Belle Savanne was conditioned on a new La. 73-to-Bluff connection through the development.

On Thursday, parish officials said they expect to have a design consultant under contract by the end of August and start design and surveying for the still-unspecified connection route. The Parish Council granted Parish President Clint Cointment authority last month to buy land for the project.

"As you know, all of that is time-consuming. But we plan on moving aggressively on this," Martin McConnell, parish spokesman, said.

The idea of a new connection between Bluff and La. 73 has been discussed for several years.

The area southwest of I-10 and north of La. 74 has only one other route to Bluff Road besides La. 74: C. Braud Road. The limited alternate routes to Bluff Road — and to the new homes along it — mean traffic is forced through already-congested La. 73 and La. 74.

With prompting from legislation filed eight years ago by then-Sen. Troy Brown, D-Geismar, state highway officials proposed in late 2018 a connection through Belle Savanne, which is between C. Braud and La. 74.

That location emerged out of a corridor analysis for the La. 73 area that also called for a series of roundabouts, a new north-south connection to Dutchtown High, realignment of La. 621 at La. 73 on the northeast side of I-10, and other additions that could improve traffic flow and reduce accidents in the area.

That overall plan, one of two corridor-wide improvements that state highway consultants recommended then, was estimated to have a total design, land acquisition and construction cost upwards of $87 million.

Councilman Aaron Lawler, the parish transportation chairman, said Friday that the parish is pursuing pieces of that plan with dollars from the parish's Move Ascension program, including the Bluff connector idea, in hopes of eventually drawing state matching money. The Parish Council also has granted President Cointment power to buy land for a north-south connection to Dutchtown High School from La. 74

But the Belle Savanne route to Bluff envisioned initially by state highway officials may not end up as the ultimate connection, some say.

In June, one of the parish's road consultants informed the council that the parish and state highway officials had recently met about the connection. They suggested it could be somewhere south of Mission Street in Dutchtown, not through the subdivision.

Jeff Burst, a senior project manager with parish consultant HNTB, described for council members how a top state highway official in the meeting had hand-drawn a proposed route with a black marker.

"So the exact alignment hasn't been set in stone. The tie-in point (on Bluff) is not set," he said. "But it looks like the (connection through) Belle Savanne will not push forward."

On Wednesday, Deric Murphy, an engineering consultant for the developers of Belle Savanne, also informed the Planning Commission that the route through the subdivision had lost momentum with the state and the developer was unable to buy needed land on his own for the connection due to complicated land ownership in the area.

Murphy had been seeking to lighten the commission's earlier conditions on Belle Savanne tied to a Bluff connection.

But a state highway spokesman on Friday wouldn't confirm the developer's claims about state officials' lack of interest in a connection through Belle Savanne, saying the agency and parish continue to look at several options.

Rodney Mallett, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development, added that state highway officials agree some kind of connection to Bluff is important.

"We're working with them to find the best one," Mallett said.