Louisiana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee Chairperson Denise Canatella, left, presents an Award of Excellence to Sandra Sotile, of Donaldsonville, during the recent Farm Bureau convention in New Orleans. Sotile is a member of the Ascension Parish Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee and serves as a district director for the Louisiana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee. She also was re-elected to serve another term as district director. The Ascension Women’s Committee was recognized for its outstanding work in the various Farm Bureau program areas.