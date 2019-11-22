A Vacherie man convicted of killing his stepfather as he left a St. James Parish convenience store nearly two years ago was sentenced to 25 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

Rojae Dumas, 28, rode to the Wag-A-Pac store on La. 20 on his bicycle and shot 47-year-old Reynald Jackson, also of Vacherie, as he left the store with a cold drink and a bag of potato chips, prosecutors said in a statement.

The shooting on Dec. 2, 2017, was caught on store surveillance video and it was played for jurors at Dumas' trial in September in Convent, prosecutors said.

The recording captured Dumas, 13154 Willow St., riding up on his bike, shooting Jackson multiple times as he was leaving the store, and then leaving the store on his bike, prosecutors added.

About two and a half hours after the shooting, family members encouraged Dumas to surrender and drove him to a sheriff's substation, deputies said at the time.

While parish sheriff's deputies said Dumas would not talk to them after shooting, Dumas testified on his own behalf at trial. He did not dispute that he shot his stepfather but said he was doing it protect his family, prosecutors said.

Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin, said Friday that prior court rulings limited what Dumas could allege about Jackson that purportedly led to the shooting.

Prosecutors Bruce Mohon and Adam Koenig brought a second-degree murder case against Dumas, which can result in a potential life sentence with conviction, but jurors returned a manslaughter verdict on an 11-1 vote on Sept. 19.

Cavalier added that the sole juror who voted "no" wanted a second-degree murder conviction.

A manslaughter conviction can bring up to 40 years in prison. Judge Jason Verdigets, of the 23rd Judicial District, handed down the 25-year sentence Monday.