Court cases filed in Ascension Parish Feb. 14-18:
CIVIL SUITS
Brycen Hunt, Michael John Hawkins, Jax Joseph Hawkins and Cheyene Hunt v. Minority.
Greg Bourgeois and Kelly Bourgeois v. Morrow Builders LLC, Matthew Francis Morrow and Western World Insurance Co., damages.
Thrift American v. Tomika Mitchell, promissory note.
Thrift American v. Demetrice Anderson, promissory note.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Kailah Tiyhon Washington, contract.
Ebony Stokes, Shemetris Stokes, Elvin Jeroid York and Sonia York v. Rubicon LLC, Trimac Transportation Inc. and Kevin Robinson, damages.
Sysco Corp. v. JFK Enterprises of Louisiana Fourche LLC dba 360 Catering Cashios and James F. Keller, monies due.
Suzan Hutchison Rolland and Michael S. Rolland v. Community Property Regime, partition of property.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Walter D. Stampley Jr., monies due.
Audubon Recovery LLC v. Kanisha L. Lockett, executory judgment.
Saving Fund Society Wilmington v. Bernard Hayes Jr., AKA Bernard Hayes, Chandra Melancon Hayes aka Chandra Marie Melancon, Chandra M. Melancon, Chandra Melancon, Chandra Marie Hayes, Chandra M. Hayes and Chandra Hayes, executory process.
State of Louisiana v. John Wayne Lessard Jr., forfeiture/seizure.
Diaville Investments LLC v. Gulf States Insurance Services LLC dba Gulf States Insurance Co., damages.
Nextgear Capital Inc Delaware Corp. v. United Auto World LLC dba United Auto World and Imn R. Jabbar, executory judgment.
Sofi Lending Corp v. Ervin Mikell, agreement.
Jasmine Collins Nelson v. Arturo (individual on behalf of) Diaz, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
Mortgage Assets Management LLC Fka and Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. v. Gerard Felix Joseph aka Gerard F. Joseph aka Gerard Joseph, executory process.
Bank of America v. Tara Louque aka Tara Keller Louque, Travis Louque aka Travis Michael Louque, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Brittany Bolding, contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Ishmael Holmes, contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Torry McKinley and Tammy McKinley, contract.
Citibank v. Fairbanks Lawrence, agreement.
Citibank v. Loupe Michael Davis, agreement.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Colby Burns, executory process.
Cherrywood Enterprises LLC v. Gina Lynn LeBlanc and Jason Michael LeBlanc, contract.
FAMILY SUITS
Cecil John Couvillion, interdiction.
Tabatha Batiste v. Michael Batiste, divorce.
Latrena Flemings v. Matthews Flemings, divorce.
Deshotels Jade Kiana v. Deshotels Jonathan Paul, divorce.
Crystal Harris, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ishmael Holmes, paternity.
Christyn Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services and Makailey Minor Johnson v. Andre Dunn, paternity.
Lauren Ackman Capello v. Lakel Ackman Capello, divorce.
Patra Buchanan Brown v. Jimal Stanford Brown, divorce.
Dewane Vachel Williams v. Sheila Louise Williams, divorce.
Olivia Martin Bunch v. Ryan C. Bunch, divorce.
Troy Joseph Richardson v. Suzette Templet Richardson, divorce.
MacKie J. Scott v. Carroll Kenneth Scott, divorce.
Ashlee Belcher v. John Green IV, divorce.
Deidre Dempsey v. Wilbur Dempsey, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Lisa Vasseur
Succession of Yvonne Barber Coco, Arthur Doyle Coco Sr.
Succession of Winda J. Young
Succession of Dolores Marie Babin Rouyea
Succession of James Howard Butler
Succession of Edwin U. Watts Jr.
Succession of Roland James Boudreaux
Succession of James Cline May, Hazel Villar May
Succession of Fordham Terrill
Succession of Henry R. Mitchell Sr.
Succession of Billy Charles Aydell
Succession of Deloris L. L. Anderson