Gonzales residents gathered at City Hall on Tuesday for the annual Christmas tree-lighting, hot chocolate, jambalaya and visits with Santa.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Resources:
- Editor: Darlene Denstorff
225.336.6952
Online submission or
Contact by e-mail
- Obituary department
225.388.0289
Online submission or
Contact by e-mail
- Circulation department
225.388.0200
Contact by e-mail
- Contact Paul Demouy
225.388.0701
Send an e-mail
Christie Lemoine
225.388.0256
Send an e-mail
- Legal notices department
225.388.0128 or
Contact by e-mail
- Classified department
225.383.0111
Online submission or
Contact by e-mail
- 225.388.0738
Online submission or
Contact by e-mail