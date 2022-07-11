The brooms had to come out several times Saturday night during Dancing For A Cause fundraiser as glitter and confetti were tossed and shot out of small cannons by dancers and fans.
The sold-out event, a fundraiser for the Arc of East Ascension, featured nine area business people showing off their dance moves.
Highlights of the event were a visit from the Krewe of Zulu, who led a second-line though the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's REV Center and a show-stopping dance by clients of the Arc of East Ascension.
While dancing a variety of styles and music, the dancers donned glittery, sequined and feathered costumes; ripped off jackets and one dancer came with back up dancers. They used props, tossed treats into the audience and several went airborne.
The judges' favorite top prize went to Councilman Chase Melancon, who jumped off the stage, climbed atop a table and was showered with confetti, all while wearing a T-shirt with a "Straight Outta St. Amant" logo. He danced with Dr. Aimee Russo-Mounger.
Melancon was also honored for his fundraising efforts, pulling in $31,515. Ivy Walding-Adams was the other top fundraiser with $37,675.
Steven Smith won the Fans Choice award.
Other dancers included Erin Aucoin, Tisha Powell and Jason Cheek.
The Arc of East Ascension provides services for people with developmental disabilities at its Gonzales center. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities and their families through services and advocacy that support choice, independence and dignity.