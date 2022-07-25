Court cases filed in Ascension Parish July 5-8:
CIVIL SUITS
State of Louisiana v. Percell W. Gomez, forfeiture/seizure.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper v. Raphael R. Delmore and Raphael Delmore, executory process.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Lance Combre, open account.
Citibank NA v. Timothy J. Darge, open account.
Lynette B. Vallo v. Santos Daniel Mejia, Dims Home Improvement LLC and Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Picou Builders Supply Co. LLC v. In Line Design LLC, Nathan White and Megan White, open account.
Picou Builders Supply Co. LLC v. In Line Design LLC, Tremaine Nathan and Shondrica Nathan, open account.
Picou Builders Supply Co. LLC v. In Line Design LLC, Eugene Wilton Fremaux and Michele L. Fremaux, open account.
First American Bank and Trust v. Rocky V. Joseph, open account.
Fallon Salinas v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Gilbert Fonseca and State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Uninsured, damages.
Caleb Parker Cognevich v. Taylor Noel Rossi, partition of property.
Denson N. Phillips v. Tractor Supply Co., Starr Indemnity & Liability Co., Jeffrey M. Lloyd and John Doe, damages.
Warren Williams v. Brianna Briggs and Geico Secure Insurance Co., damages.
Overseas Military Sales Corp. v. Steven Hendricks, monies due.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Sydney Madison Bonfils, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Gary Green aka Gary M. Green, promissory note.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. David R. Jarrell, executory judgment.
Krystal Irvin, Deshun Bassett and Rovonda Bassett v. Jaia Michelle Rhodes and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Kim S. Keller v. American Bankers Insurance Co. of Florida, damages.
Sarah Smith Ellis and Hunter B. Smith v. Boothe Leslie D, State Farm Mutual Insurance Co. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Montelius Brandon D, executory process.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Frank Ayo, contract.
Capital One NA v. Gerald E. Nicol Jr., open account.
Capital One Bank USA v. Karen Davis, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Emile P. Loupe III, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Higinia H. Capeda, open account.
Patricia Lambert v. Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., Burbank Samula and Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co, damages.
University of Louisiana System Board v. Dionte Jeroluan Flowers, open account.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Heather L. Hedden aka Heather Hedden, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Brandon M. Jones v. Kashanna Bridges, divorce.
Misty Gill v. Michael B. Gill, divorce.
Brandy Norris, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Donald Norris, child support.
Kenneth Owen Reeves v. Catherine Ann Wickam, divorce.
Darryl Felder v. Jennifer Felder, divorce.
Michael J. Stabile v. Tyroneka Fowler Stabile, divorce.
Michelle Hodge, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Terry Bercegeay, paternity.
Jasmeka Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brian Philip Jr., paternity.
Tatyana Wright, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Darion Parker, paternity.
Krystal McBride, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Levi Lewis Jr., paternity.
Michelle Cherry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. David Powell, paternity.
Christyn Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kentrell Johnson, paternity.
Robert Batiste v. Anna Joseph, divorce.
Clintel Lee, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Andra Freeman, paternity.
Jordon Daniel Bond v. Elizabeth Bellina Bond, divorce.
Tabitha McDonald Nuccio v. Donald D. Nuccio III, divorce.
Shannon B. Meng v. Keith Meng, divorce.
Donald Ray Henry v. Margurite Deon Henry, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Sondra Marchand
Succession of Eva Rhea Roy
Succession of Robert G. Williams
Succession of Betty Jane Bennett
Succession of Donnie Joe Tipton
Succession of Thomas Richard Fennelly Sr.
Succession of Gerald Allen Atkinson
Succession of Justin Wayne Green
Succession of James R. Bethea Sr., Beverly S. Bethea
Succession of Beverly R. Solar
Succession of John Earl Forrester
Succession of Ernestine Bujol Clark
Succession of Lenora Landry Webb
Succession of Alvin John Braud
Succession of Patricia A. Stephens