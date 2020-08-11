Election day is Saturday
Don't forget to vote Saturday. The ballot includes three parishwide propositions:
- Library: 5.6 mills, 10-year proposition
- Mental Health: 2 mills renewal, 10-year proposition
- School District: $140 million 20-year bond issue
Voters in Fire Protection District 3 will be asked to renew a 10-mill property tax and the ballot includes a 5.33-mill, 10-year tax renewal for West Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 1.
VFW sets groundbreaking
The Gonzales Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter is breaking ground at 11 a.m. Monday at the site of its former building on Churchpoint Road.
The VFW chapter demolished its old building after the 2016 flood damaged the structure.
The ceremony is being held "four years to the date the water came into the building," said VFW member Brent Gautreau.
Residents are invited to celebrate the long-awaited construction project, which is being funded by monies raised by the group.
Anything Goes Paint Party for tweens
Calling all tweens to take part in the Anything Goes Paint Party at Ascension Parish Library. Light-up a canvas using vivid acrylic paints. Stop by the libraries in Donaldsonville, Gonzales, Dutchtown or Galvez to pick up a craft packet, then check out the library's YouTube video at youtube.myAPL.org. Packet pickups are available while supplies last. Call the library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052; Gonzales, (225) 647-3955; Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699; or Galvez at (225) 622-3339 for all the details. Spots are sure to go quickly and registration is required.
Create decorations for home, office at library
Almost every adult has a workspace, whether it’s a table at home for budgeting and couponing or a desk at work. Either way, your workspace could probably use some extra care and attention this year. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m., join the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown to create both practical and creative decorations for your office or home. You will leave with a new journal, a calendar made from a picture frame, and a decorative flower vase.
Space is limited. Registration is required. Call the library at (225) 673-8699 to register.
Ascension accepting white goods at Recycling Center
As part of efforts to fight litter and clean up Ascension Parish, President Clint Cointment announced that Ascension Parish is accepting white goods at the Recycling Center on Churchpoint Road.
White goods are any large machines used in routine housekeeping, such as cooking, food preservation or cleaning, whether in a household, institutional, commercial or industrial setting. White goods include refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers and water heaters.
Cointment said the parish has been accepting scrap metal and has a separate bin specifically designated for metals.
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.