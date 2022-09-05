Faucheux set to speak at September Ascension GOP Roundtable
Tommy Faucheux, president of Louisiana Midcontinent Oil and Gas Association, will be the featured speaker at the September Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable is set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Faucheux, who has a bachelor’s in communications and public relations with a minor in political science from Loyola University in New Orleans, has experience managing state government affairs and policy matters.
Previously, he worked as director of state government affairs for the Dow Chemical Company, where he was responsible for government affairs for Dow's Southeast Region and provided strategic public affairs support to Dow Louisiana facilities. Faucheux is past chair of the board of directors of Greater New Orleans Inc. In addition, he has served on the executive committee of the board of directors of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and on the board of the Public Affairs Research Council.
Cost for the lunch is $25, collected at the door. Guests can avoid the lines by prepaying with PayPal by visiting paypal.me/ARW225. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP by calling (225) 921-5187 or emailing ARWrUS@aol.com.
RRAA offering membership special
The River Region Art Association is offering a special promotional membership for the remainder of 2022. Any artist, crafter or supporter of the arts can become a member of the arts group.
For $20, members will receive full membership until Jan. 1, which will allow the person to display up to five pieces of artwork in the Depot Art Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Gonzales, and participate in all exhibits and events.
To sign up, email riverregionartassociaton@gmail.com or call (225) 644-8496 and leave a message or drop by the Depot Gallery at 320 E. Ascension St., Gonzales, which is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Visitors are welcome to attend monthly membership meetings, and the group's events are open to the public. The next membership meeting is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 11.
Class for preteen boys planned
Help your son understand the physical and emotional changes he will experience as he goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Boys. The discussion will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. The event is designed for boys ages 10-12 and their parent or guardian. Registration is required before noon Sept. 9. Space is limited. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
River Road African Museum celebrates 25 years
River Road African American Museum is celebrating its 28th anniversary Sept. 24 in New Orleans with The Black Magic Show.
The show will feature Magician Ran’D Shine, a silent auction and an evening of entertainment.
Museum patrons unable to attend in person can still join the celebration by participating in the monthlong virtual auction that will launch Aug. 24. The auction will feature a historical collection of artifacts, vintage magazines, dolls and action figures, African statues and masks and sports memorabilia.
All donations and a portion of auction proceeds will benefit the museum, allowing it to continue service to the families and tourists visiting the River Parishes.
For more information visit the museum's website at africanamericanmuseum.org.
Drop off recycling
Residents can drop off their recycling at the Recycling Center at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Weight-loss club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.