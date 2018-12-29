While construction crews labor to repair the steel-and-concrete Sunshine Bridge over the Mississippi River so it can carry four full lanes of traffic, a pair of Ascension Parish families are building a replica made of wood so they can burn it down on New Year's Eve.
Since 2001, the Duplessis and Laiche families have built extravagant bonfire structures at their home in Gonzales to mark each new year. Last year, in a tribute to a late grandmother, they replicated a 1931 Model A Ford. The year before that was an airboat made of wood, recognizing the Cajun Navy’s efforts during the 2016 flood.
Monday night, they'll burn a 72-foot replica of the troubled Sunshine Bridge, which was shut for weeks this fall after a barge-mounted crane crashed into the span Oct. 12.
“It was one of the biggest things in the local news around here this year, and so we just kind of started to build it; we thought it would be funny,” said Courtney Laiche, 43.
The torching tradition started as a way to honor a loved one, 18-year-old Luke Villar, who was killed in an armed robbery, but has since evolved into an end-of-year celebration that draws hundreds to see what the family has constructed.
Living in Gonzales, much of the Duplessis and Laiche families felt the impacts of the bridge’s closure on businesses and traffic patterns. They decided a light-hearted take on the parish’s biggest conversation-starter would be an appropriate way to round out 2018.
Frustrated motorists might share the sentiment. Speed restrictions remain in place for the 1½-mile-long span, and only two lanes are open to traffic.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The investigation into the crash continues and covers questions about accountability, negligence and operating culture for barges on the Mississippi River.
At 72 feet long and 20 feet high, the bonfire structure is quite an undertaking. The crew of six to eight family members have worked through rain and cold during December and logged countless hours at the site in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve.
“It was a little bit more architectural (than previous years); we just had to make sure structurally that it was sound,” Laiche said. “It had to be strong — we couldn’t really skimp on how to build it. It had to look a certain way so you don’t question what it is.”
Sherry Laiche, Courtney’s mom, said the family gets a kick out of community members asking them throughout the year what their bonfire will look like.
“I asked my younger son recently, 'Are y’all about ready to quit this?' and he said, 'Well, I can’t stop now,’” she said, laughing.
Courtney Laiche said they’re building the miniature bridge over a ditch on the family property. With some work damming up the ditch farther downstream — coupled with recent downpours — they hope to reflect a greater authenticity by burning a bridge above a flowing waterway.
There are still some logistics to work out with lighting the bonfire because it’s not in a traditional shape. If all goes to plan, there might even be a nod to the barge and crane if the family can figure out how to re-enact the crash safely.
“There’s entertainment value to it for sure, and we’ll improvise as we see how things go and how the fire progresses,” Courtney Laiche said.
The families will light the bonfire about 8 p.m. New Year's Eve and welcomes residents to watch the display. The address is 39214 La. 74 in Gonzales.