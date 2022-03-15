More than 5,000 Baylor University students have been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the summer and fall 2021 semesters.
Jolan Taylor, of Zachary, is on the list for the fall in the College of Arts & Sciences.
Kayla Michelle Evans, of Prairieville, is on the list for the fall in the College of Arts & Sciences.
The list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored earned a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.