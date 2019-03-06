People's Health offers free wellness programs.
COUPONING STRATEGIES: Jalyne Landry will lead a free Peoples Health class on couponing secrets and strategies beginning at 10 a.m. March 8 at the Gonzales Senior Center, 526 S. Irma Ave. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness.
EXERCISE CLASS: Joey Godfrey will lead a free Peoples Health H.A.B.I.T. (Hips, Abs, Butts and Incredible Thighs) exercise class at 9 a.m. March 11 at the A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by March 8.
MEDICARE BINGO: Nancy Agnelly will lead a free Peoples Health Medicare Bingo program at 10:30 a.m. March 12 at the Baker Senior Center, 3334 Jefferson Ave., Baton Rouge. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by March 11.
LOW-IMPACT EXERCISE: Lisa Hutson will lead a free Peoples Health Light 'N' Low exercise class at 9:45 a.m. March 27 at the C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by March 25.