VFW plans chili cook-off
Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 is looking for cooking team and sponsors for its Feb. 5 chili cook-off.
The cooking begins at 8 a.m. with cooks vying for trophies in three categories: Judges Division, People's Choice and Best Decorated. The chili will be served starting at 11 a.m., with a $10 fee.
For information on entering a team or becoming a sponsor, email the chili committee at 3693vfw@gmail.com.
COVID-19 vaccinations available at Gonzales Health Unit
The Ascension Parish Health Unit and Albertson's have partnered to give ages five and older free vaccines in Ascension Parish. The pop-up vaccination clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Gonzales Health Unit. Organizers ask those planning to attend to bring their insurance or Medicaid card if available. Insurance is not mandatory. Parents of children should have their I.D. and driver's license.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, 21 days after the first dose, a second dose will be scheduled.
On-site consent forms will be provided and online at ascensionparish.net. Residents may call the health center at (225) 450-1006 for any questions or concerns.
The heath unit is at 1024 SE Ascension Complex Blvd. in Gonzales.
Sweet potato seed available for spring 2022 planting
As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses.
Variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website, www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
The cost of a 40-pound box of seed potatoes is $18.50 for Beauregard (B-63 and B-14) and Evangeline; all other varieties are $25. For information or to order, email LSU AgCenter Agent Mariah Simoneaux at mjsimoneaux@agcenter.lsu.edu or call (225) 621-5799. Orders can be placed through Jan. 19. Potatoes will be ready for pick up in mid-February.
At the library
Looking for things to do in this new year? Check out the Ascension Parish Library calendar for a long list of programs for all ages. Here are a few upcoming programs at library locations throughout the parish. Remember, the Donaldsonville library branch is in a new location due to renovations at the permanent branch. Visit myapl.org for details and to register for events.
Art Break
If you are a teen between the ages of 12-18 who likes to free draw, are a coloring fanatic, or just in need of a break, then this is for you. Relax, snack and color at Ascension Parish Library’s Art Break at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Dutchtown and in Galvez. The library will provide art supplies, coloring sheets and refreshments — all you have to do is show up. For more information, call the library or visit myapl.org.
Day at the beach
Are cooler temperatures and darker days making you miss summer fun? Then bring your little ones to Ascension Parish Library for a fun-filled day at the beach at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, in Galvez and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, in Dutchtown. Your toddler will love exploring the beach indoors with sensory activities like playing with sand and water beads and treasure hunting for shells and sea creatures. Kids will also develop gross motor skills by pretending to swim in the ocean and learn lots of fun facts about ocean life.
Bilingual Storytime
Experience story time in two languages. Kids ages 8 and younger and their families are invited to visit Ascension Parish Library on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m. in Gonzales and Thursday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. in Galvez for interactive bilingual story time presented in both English and Spanish. Enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs and active play, followed by a fun and easy craft. For more information, call (225) 647-3955 or visit myAPL.org.
TOPS Club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
Creative writing workshops with Larry Schexnaydre
Tap into your creativity with writing exercises designed to help you explore ways of expressing yourself in a creative and imaginative workshop series. Explore your creative process by turning the stories in your head into stories on paper. Whether it’s a short sentence or a long narrative, learn to employ certain techniques to maximize your message and turn the mundane into the marvelous. Larry Schexnaydre, owner and studio director of Center Stage Performing Arts Academy, will guide you through the writing process in a fun and thoughtful way during this series of two workshops at Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown on Saturday, Jan. 15, and Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. Your goal will be to complete a short story or monologue, then perform it for the group. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore your creativity in a supportive environment with other creative writers.
Designed for adults ages 18+. Writers of all levels are welcome. Participation in both sessions is recommended, but not required. Registration required. To register, call (225) 673-8699. This event was initiated through the Friends of the Ascension Public Library.
Mason jar snow globes
If you are between the ages of 12 and 18, come chill out at Ascension Parish Library and create your own winter wonderland inside an upcycled mason jar on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m. in Dutchtown and Saturday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. in Galvez.