It was drizzling rain when the horns went off around 11:20 a.m. May 8 for the annual rite of passage known simply as the East Ascension High School pond jump.
The tradition that started after the school was opened, stopped several times over the years and was brought back about 10 years ago after school leaders and owners of the land across the street where the pond is located agreed to a plan.
After taking their final exam of their high school career, the graduating seniors, many wearing swimwear and holding some type of flotation device, run through the schools front gates, cross the road and jump into the pond, located in front of the Ascension Parish governmental complex.