Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Dec. 21-23: 

CIVIL SUITS

Katherine D. Harton v. Western World Insurance Co., Gonzales Home 2 Lodging LLC dba Home 2 Suites By Hilton, My Investments LLC of MSDBA Home 2 Suites By Hilton, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. dba Home 2 Suites By Hilton, damages.

Citibank N.A. v. Raymond Thibodaux, open account.

Crescent Bank and Trust v. Dwanda Schuster and Kelly M. Scott, contract.

Charles Mancuso Jr. v. Mario Smith, Ramsey Business Solutions Inc. and West American Insurance Co., damages.

State of Louisiana v. Moses Kim, forfeiture/seizure.

Individual on behalf of Todd Zirkle, individual on behalf of Lynell Zirkle  v. Daniel Wilson and Gina Wilson, damages.

Louisiana State Division Administration, Office of Community Development and Recovery Unit Disaster v. Bernadine Dumas aka Bernadine J. Dumas and Claude J. Dumas, monies due.

FAMILY SUITS

Delgado Natalie v. Tannon Grace, divorce.

Kellie M. Bond Ory v. Jacob Acree Ory, divorce.

Latonya Martin v. Allen Martin, divorce.

Amelia S. Densmore v. Billy Densmore, divorce.

Amber Forsthe Diez v. Anthony Joseph Diez, divorce.

PROBATE SUITS

Succession of Rodney Mury

Succession of Carlin Poirrier Mury

Succession of Ubaldo Rafael Cossio

Succession of Rodney Tedarrow Diggs

Succession of Kermit A. Hart Bourque

Succession of Marilyn A. Mabile Rousseau

