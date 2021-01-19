Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Dec. 21-23:
CIVIL SUITS
Katherine D. Harton v. Western World Insurance Co., Gonzales Home 2 Lodging LLC dba Home 2 Suites By Hilton, My Investments LLC of MSDBA Home 2 Suites By Hilton, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. dba Home 2 Suites By Hilton, damages.
Citibank N.A. v. Raymond Thibodaux, open account.
Crescent Bank and Trust v. Dwanda Schuster and Kelly M. Scott, contract.
Charles Mancuso Jr. v. Mario Smith, Ramsey Business Solutions Inc. and West American Insurance Co., damages.
State of Louisiana v. Moses Kim, forfeiture/seizure.
Individual on behalf of Todd Zirkle, individual on behalf of Lynell Zirkle v. Daniel Wilson and Gina Wilson, damages.
Louisiana State Division Administration, Office of Community Development and Recovery Unit Disaster v. Bernadine Dumas aka Bernadine J. Dumas and Claude J. Dumas, monies due.
FAMILY SUITS
Delgado Natalie v. Tannon Grace, divorce.
Kellie M. Bond Ory v. Jacob Acree Ory, divorce.
Latonya Martin v. Allen Martin, divorce.
Amelia S. Densmore v. Billy Densmore, divorce.
Amber Forsthe Diez v. Anthony Joseph Diez, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Rodney Mury
Succession of Carlin Poirrier Mury
Succession of Ubaldo Rafael Cossio
Succession of Rodney Tedarrow Diggs
Succession of Kermit A. Hart Bourque
Succession of Marilyn A. Mabile Rousseau