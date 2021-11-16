Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Oct. 18-22.
CIVIL SUITS
Shelliece Briley v. Ronnie Partin, Feliciana Welding Inc. and Louisiana Auto Insurance Co., damages.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Shelby Williams, HMT LLC, Enterprise Fm Trust and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
University of Louisiana System Board and Southeastern Louisiana University v. Mercedes Scott, breach of contract.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Janel M. Falgout aka Janel Falgout, promissory note.
State of Louisiana v. Deandre Demby and Kaylen Prescott, forfeiture/seizure.
American Express National Bank v. Randy Williams, open account.
Olevia Fisher London, Janice Marie Nicholas and Michael Fisher v. Custody, forfeiture/seizure.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. David B. Reinhardt and David Reinhardt, promissory note.
Optimize Solutions LLC dba EGS Optimize v. Henry Browne and Mary D. Brown, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Desmond P. Dunbar aka Desmond Dunbar, open account.
Gillespie Water Well LLC v. Louisiana International Hemp Co. LLP, Louisiana Hemp Co. LLC, 4G ATM LLC, April Falgoust and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Angela M. Stevenson and Adlai Stevenson, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kenneth Marino, open account.
TD Bank USA aka Target National Bank v. Rebecca T. Gonzalez, open account.
Frances M. Martin v. Mark Dwayne Hamilton, partition of property.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Chrissie Lynn Hope Motichek, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Robert Ledet, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Germaine Sampere, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Joshua Dennis, open account.
Antonia Davis v. Geico Casualty Co., damages.
First Heritage Credit of Louisiana LLC v. Donald Davis, promissory note.
State of Louisiana v. Jack Lester Bush, forfeiture/seizure.
Randerro Thompson v. Quick Cash LLC and Spring Collection and Recovery LLC, damages.
Erik Bringier v. Nixon Alexander and Kemper Insurance Co., damages.
Marilyn Monroe v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Roderic West v. Keith M. Wimsatt, Jvic Catalyst Services LLC and Zurich American Insurance Co., damages.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Bradley S. Campbell, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Wayne Duplessis Jr., open account.
FAMILY SUITS
Mibren Brooks, interdiction.
Dana Major Clegg v. Bryon Desmond Clegg, divorce.
Darrin Joseph Regira v. Savanna Rae Regira, divorce.
Sharon Suzonne Sistrunk v. Gary Lynn Melton, divorce.
Brittni Eden Mascarella v. Craig Emmett Landry, divorce.
Antoneta Mims v. Kenyatta Richard Mims Jr., divorce.
Malcolm McSwain v. Corina Castillo McSwain, divorce.
Lane Owen Crochet v. Kimberly L. Logerot Crochet, divorce.
Nicholas James Templet v. Halie Marie Babin Templet, divorce.
Janice M. Carter v. Daivd K. Carter Sr., divorce.
Burgett Susan v. Jamie Allen Burgett, divorce.
Patricia Wayne Ritchie v. Frank Stephen Ritchie, divorce.
Angel Delores Ardoin v. Rungploy Ardoin, divorce.
Laquica Deon Patin Fisher v. Jeremy Jermaine Fisher Sr., divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Jasmine L. Henderson
Succession of Catherine Curran Defrances
Succession of Dean Mark Himel
Succession of Joseph Ronald Loupe
Succession of Louise Millien Fremin