On Saturday, volunteers with Texas Baptist Men fill hot boxes with meals headed to Ascension Parish residents in need of food after Hurricane Ida.

Ascension Parish public school employees will return to work Tuesday, a day ahead of a possible return of students on Wednesday, district officials said. 

Employees who work in schools or district offices that don't have power will be given an alternative location to report for work on Tuesday.

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, 30% of the schools were without electricity as of Sunday, Superintendent David Alexander said in a statement. 

No online instruction will be given to students on Tuesday.

Although Monday will still be the district's regularly scheduled Labor Day holiday, extra-curricular, after-school activities will continue on Monday, with details on those activities to come from school principals, coaches, and sponsors, Alexander said. 

The district is looking at Wednesday as the day students may be able to return to school, but an announcement about that will be made on Tuesday.

"We continue to be grateful for the progress being made for this recovery effort," Alexander said. 

