Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating freedom and achievement, took center stage for the 23rd year in Donaldsonville Saturday.
The Juneteenth Music Festival featured live music, educational presentations, a beauty pageant, food vendors and games at the Frank Sotile Pavilion. As the sun began to set, many festival attendees moved to Crescent Park for more music and dancing at Donaldsonville Downtown Live at the Crescent, sponsored by the Downtown Development District.
Organizers Tamiko Francis Garrison and Allison Hudson were joined by the Juneteenth Festival Committee in planning the long-running event that included the fourth Miss Donaldsonville Juneteenth Pageant.
Live music and entertainment were provided by the Michael Foster Project, Red Tape Musiq, Bucket List, and a special appearance of the Zulu Tramps, the traveling troupe of the famous New Orleans Mardi Gras group.
Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, recognizes the June 19, 1865, announcement in Texas that slavery had been abolished in the Confederate states as it had earlier been in the Union states of the country.
Garrison acknowledged the groups in and outside of Donaldsonville that were instrumental to the event’s success. “Allison and I would like to thank the City of Donaldsonville for all of their support, Elray Kocke for sponsoring the T-shirts, our entertainment, the vendors, Miss Donaldsonville Juneteenth and everyone who attended,” she said. “It’s a 23-year legacy and we look forward to 23 more.”