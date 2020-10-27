Superheroes Masked Up is the theme for Donaldsonville High School's homecoming week, set for Nov. 2-6.
The court includes Miss Freshmen Bran'Daja Sam; senior queen candidates Keyle Levy, Kyla Pierre and Tiana Smith; Miss Junior Daisha Falcon; and Miss Sophomore Makiaya Joshua.
Monday will be Everyday Heroes Day, with students dresses as frontline workers. A student vs. teacher volleyball game is set for Nov. 4. A homecoming parade will be at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 6 for students only on campus, followed by a pep rally at the practice field on campus.