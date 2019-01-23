THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
STORY CIRCLE: 10 a.m. to noon, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by River Road African American Museum Artist in Residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TEEN GLITTER PAINTING: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Paint a design onto canvas using glue, then throw glitter everywhere. Open to all teens in grades 6-12. (225) 647-3955.
COLORING AND DOUGHNUTS: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Curl up with some coloring sheets and lots of doughnuts. Ascension Parish Library and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office team up for this project. Designed for teens, but everyone is welcome. (225) 473-8052.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
CROCHET BOOKMARK: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Take part in a crochet project to make crochet bookmarks using bedspread yarn. The fun begins Thursday and will last for three consecutive Thursdays. These classes are designed for those experienced with crochet. Materials will be provided. Registration required at (225) 473-8052.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
WINTRY FUN: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Play wintry games, read a wintry story and make a wintry craft. Designed for toddlers, but all children are welcome. (225) 622-3339.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
2019 LANFR BARREL RACE: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring timed exhibitions on Friday only. Best dressed contest Saturday with prizes awarded; must sign up to enter.
SATURDAY
LITERACY TUTOR ORIENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Make a difference and help an adult improve their reading and writing by becoming an adult literacy tutor. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older with a high school diploma or the equivalent. No prior teaching experience is required. Registration is required. (225) 473-8052.
BEYOND THE DONATION BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Donate blood at Cabela's in the LifeShare Bus that will be located in Cabela's parking lot.
COLLEGE FUNDING SEMINAR: 10 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. Fnd out more on how to finance your child’s education, attend this seminar. (225) 622-3339.
GRAND OPENING: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cake That & Art Academy, 16117 La. 44, Prairieville. Featuring cake samples, raffles, and art activities to celebrate opening the new art studio and licensed bakery.
CRIBBAGE: A BEGINNER'S GUIDE: 2 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The library will teach you everything you need to know to enjoy the popular pastime. You'll even take home your very own Cribbage board. Space is limited, call (225) 647-3955 to register.
BOOK LAUNCH: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Town Place Suites, 2823 Outfitter's Drive, Gonzales. Author Shion Parker release her book "Revealing The Ugly Truth." $20 at eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
HOME AND REMODELING SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The only Home and Garden Show in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Featuring products and services for everything in your home, inside and out. $6 for adults, children 12 and under get in free. lamardixonexpocenter.com.
REPTICON: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages, and merchandise as well as live animal seminars and free raffles for prizes. $10 for adults, $5 children ages 5-12, under 5 get in free. lamardixonexpocenter.com.
MONDAY
CHEF'S TABLE: 6 p.m., Bernadette's Table, 5405 La. 44, Gonzales. Chef Joshua Hebert is bringing new and fresh interpretations of our rich traditions here and from across the entire Southern region. $80-135 at bontempstix.com.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
KANJI KLUB: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Join us to make a unique decoration for your home- origami flower balls. While crafting, an anime showing will also take place. Designed for adults ages 18 and up. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
RAISING DOUGH FOR DUTCHTOWN SOUND: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Rotolo's Pizzeria, 17530 Airline Highway, Suite C, Prairieville. Join The Sound for a night out to support the Winter Guard and Indoor Drum Line crew. Just mention you're with The Sound, enjoy your Rotolo's and part of your bill will automatically be donated back to support the Winter Guard and Indoor Percussion team.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
ASCENSION PUBLIC SCHOOLS CAREER FAIR: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Ascension Parish high school students and their parents are invited to acquire first-handed knowledge of career and education options after graduation. apsb.org/page/career-coach-news.
TEEN GLITTER PAINTING: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Open to all teens in grades 6-12. (225) 622-3339.
ANNUAL AWARDS BANQUET: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Houmas House, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. Recognition for the 2018 Individual, Small, Large, and New Business of the Year and the 2018 Ambassador of the Year. $65 per person at ascensionchamber.chambermaster.com.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales, Sister Linda conference room, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
RIVER ROAD THEATER COMPANY MEETING: 3:30 p.m. both days, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by Artist in Residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
WEDNESDAY
THE THREE "M"S OF MOTHER GOOSE: MONEY, MAPPING, AND MOVEMENT: 10:30 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Accompany preschoolers while they start developing pre-math and science skills through a three-week series of entertaining, hands-on activities and stories. Designed for preschoolers from age 3 to 6 years old. Space is limited. Registration is required. Call or visit the library to register. (225) 673-8699.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Jan. 31
CROCHET BOOKMARK: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. This is the last class of the series. (225) 473-8052.
