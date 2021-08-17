The summer camp children at Kids Are People Too Daycare in Prairieville worked hard throughout the summer to raise money for abused/neglected children in their community, according to a news release.
They campers sold sell lemonade and baked goods to fund the purchase of arts and craft supplies for children in foster care. The art supplies were collected in personally created bags made by the summer campers with special motivational sayings. Child Advocacy Services’ Court Appointed Special Advocates will be able to share these bags with children in foster care and create crafts together with their CASA children.
Court Appointed Special Advocates are volunteers from the community who make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. Children who have been abused or neglected become involved with the court system to help keep them safe, but that can sometimes be confusing and filled with uncertainties, the release said. While so many things continue to change for those children, the CASA remains consistent in a child’s life and offers a stable person they can count on to communicate their needs.
Child Advocacy Services is grateful for the efforts of Kids Are People Too Daycare as they helped to thread hope for children in Ascension Parish, the release said.
Anyone interested in being a CASA volunteer can call Stephanie Breeden at sbreeden@childadv.net or call (225) 647-2005. More information about the services provided by Child Advocacy Services visit, www.childadv.net.