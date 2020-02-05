Central Middle School is one of 100 state winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. The other four Louisiana state finalists, chosen from more than 2,000 public school submissions, are Edna Karr High, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, Livonia High and Southern Lab School.
Central Middle School STEM teacher Michelle Jones' class is the only one from Louisiana to be named a state winner. Jones received a Samsung Galaxy tablet for her classroom. As a state winner, Central Middle School will receive $15,000 in Samsung products and classroom resources. Jones' class will compete to become a national finalist.
The nationwide contest challenges public school teachers and students in grades six through 12 to show how science, technology, engineering and math can be applied to improve their communities.
Jones and her STEM students will now begin building a prototype device for ensuring that disaster survivors have access to clean water by creating a way to use renewable resources to boil water so that it is safe to drink.
In order to compete to be named a national finalist, Jones’ class must submit a 3-minute demonstration video meant to bring their project to life. This video must be submitted by Feb. 20.
Twenty national finalists will be chosen from among the state winners and will receive a $50,000 prize package and a trip to New York for a teacher and three students to present the project to a panel of judges. The judges will then choose a community choice winner and five national winners to receive a grand prize of $100,000 for classroom resources.