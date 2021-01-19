The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Jan. 7-14:
Jan. 7
Delatte, Brandon Joseph: 42510 Lillie Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Perez, Miguel Angel: 2575 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, in for court
Hidalgo, Chase: 7522 La. 1 South; Age: 27; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Allen, Skyler J.: 12338 O'neal Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lyons, James Anthony: 508 Welsh St., Welsh; Age: 33; state probation violation, registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Jan. 8
Herring, Windall Lavell: 8211 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 26; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driver must be licensed, no motor vehicle insurance, false certificates, turning movements and required signals, maximum speed limit, reckless operation
Neyland, Jeremy: 7384 John Leblanc Blvd., Sorrento; Age: 45; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Rogers, Zachary Brien: 17175 La. 16, Port Vincent; Age: 36; theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000, criminal trespass/all other
Davis, Tamarcus Demoine: 745 S. 17th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 41; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple burglary
Carter Jr., Eric C.: 6625 Snowden Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 23; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000
Trahan, Justin Michael: address unknown; Age: 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Clement, Maci Lynn: 45347 Tee Poe Lane, St. Amant; Age: 23; theft less than $1,000
Cosenza, Alexis: 39333 Camp Dr., Prairieville; Age: 19; theft less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of heroin
Boudreaux, Eric Martin: 15750 La. 3000, Ramah; Age: 30; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Lefore, Joseph Gilbert: 17797 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 48; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other simple arson
David, Brandon J.: 41443 Gressett Road, Unit 70B, Prairieville; Age: 26; parole violation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Jan. 9
Williams, Ar'marius: 5207 Seneca Drive, Darrow; Age: 18; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substance law, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Beard, Victor B.: 2217 Mauld Road, Winnsboro; Age: 20; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Holmes, Ishmael Lavar: 12291 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age: 30; vehicle license required, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Burdette, Margaret D.: 11473 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 37; operating while intoxicated-second
Laplante, Aaron: 2926 Belle Cherie Ave., Houma; Age: 29; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), possession of marijuana, expired motor vehicle inspection
Scamardo, Ian Christopher: 2337 Northwind Ave., Zachary; Age: 25; theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin
Jan. 10
Stevenson, Jason T.: 943 Hurst Road, Greensburg, Pennsylvania; Age: 44; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Miller, Joshua Kai: 1306 Bailey Farm, Greensburg, Pennsylvania; Age: 40; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Riznow, Aaron: address unknown; Age: 27; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Mumphrey, Darvin Dwayne: 3071 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 36; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Huseman, Shiann Nicole: 520 Euclid, Greensburg, Pennsylvania; Age: 29; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, identity theft under $300
Dickens, Jayd Lee: 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Lee Jr., Kedric Darnell: 12035 La. 73, Geismar; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Foreman, Edward J.: 16009 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant
Huseman, Shiann Nicole: 520 Euclid, Greensburg, Pennsylvania; Age: 29; bond revocation, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Jan. 11
West, Warren: 801 S. 15th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 32; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Roberson, Richard Jermaine: 41238 Demi Mille Drive, Gonzales; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jan. 12
Kegley, Christopher: 18752 La. 22, Maurepas; Age: 36; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of heroin, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Caldwell, Constance M.: 211 Daggs St., Donaldsonville; Age: 39; violations of protective orders, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Safe, Joel A.: 33620 Mack Road, Walker; Age: 24; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Storks, Taza: 2628 N. King Ave., Lutcher; Age: 38; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Fontenot, Kristy D.: 18119 Diaz Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Kysar, April: 14359 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
King, Eric Michael: 118 Eric Lane, Amite; Age: 36; state probation violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Cordes, Justin Elliot: 14359 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Gammons, Houston: 14303 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Wells, Kristy A.: 14359 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Steward, Vontrell: 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, no motor vehicle insurance, improper display of temporary license plate
Jan. 13
Delmore, Gavin: 12195 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, battery of a dating partner
Melancon, Aaron M.: 43388 Jimmy Michael Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Babin, Katina: 43420 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Kirkland, Jessie D.: 44107 Lake Hills Drive, Prairieville; Age: 39; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-second
Wagner, Timothy E.: 13130 Lamar Moran Road, Lot 9A, St. Amant; Age: 58; fugitive-other Louisiana Jurisdiction, pornography Involving juveniles
St. Pierre, Austin Joseph: 20 Lasso Lane, St. Rose; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant
Foster Jr., Richard Wayne: 41149 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 32; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Vidrine, Emily Nicole: 311 N. 9th St., Eunice; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ballard, Justin: 30756 Aberdeen Acres Road, Denham Springs; Age: 28; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Davis, William Garrett: 42247 La. 931, Gonzales; Age: 28; simple burglary (all others), simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Young II, Charles E.: 43509 N. Pine Crest St., Gonzales; Age: 40; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, access device fraud less than $1,000, cruelty to juveniles, battery of a dating partner-strangulation
Kelly, Keith K.: 45125 Fontenot Road, St. Amant; Age: 41; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Bradley, Jaclyn: 45291 John Sheets Road, St. Amant; Age: 35; registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Rossi, Jana Rene: 1214 N. Janice St., Gonzales; Age: 37; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Jan. 14
London, Jimel Earnest Izel: 15182 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 20; no motor vehicle insurance, turning movements and required signals, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Foster, Jakolby Joseph: 13368 Garden Lane, Gonzales; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
McGrew, Terrah: 1516 Highland Road, Unit A, Baton Rouge; Age: 31; vehicular negligent injuring, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first
Millet, Randal Wayne, Jr.: 4403 Tibbs St., Shreveport; Age: 33; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, security required, reckless operation, two counts stop signs and yield signs, possession of marijuana-third or more, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, reckless operation, traffic-control signals, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (codeine), obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated flight from an officer
Kraus, Alyssa N., 14061 W. Creek Drive, Gonzales; Age: 23; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin
Harris, George: 6225 Morgan Road, Greenwell Springs; Age: 24; possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam)
Lapharaohs, Jerry: 6225 Morgan Road, Greenwell Springs; Age: 21; improper display of temporary license plate, no motor vehicle insurance, false certificates, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), resisting an officer