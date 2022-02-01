Ascension ICON singing contest auditions set
Young singers are invited to audition for the 2022 Ascension ICON Singing Competition, a fundraiser for the Ascension Fund.
Auditions are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 4 at the DeFrances Academy of Dance Studio in Prairieville.
This 10th annual singing competition is open to students in an Ascension Parish school, public or private, between the sixth and 12th grades. Applications for auditions can be downloaded from the website at www.ascensionicon.com and submitted by March 1 to The Ascension Fund, P.O. Box 1420, Gonzales, LA 70707 or by email to info@ascensionfund.com.
Ascension ICON is an annual fundraiser benefitting the Ascension Fund, which provided its first teacher grants in 1992 and has since given more than 1,400 grants representing over $1.6 million in awards to area public schools and teachers.
For information, contact Jennifer deFrances at (225) 290-3322.
Team of Dream baseball registration underway
Registration for Team of Dreams Ascension is open. The all-abilities baseball league serves the youth and young adults of Ascension parish and surrounding areas. This league is for people who use wheelchairs or have physical or intellectual disabilities.
To register or volunteer, contact Lance Kohan at (225) 354-6243 or email lance@gonzalesla.com or visit go.teamsnap.com/forms/299847.
VFW plans chili cook-off
Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 chili cook-off is Saturday at its hall on Churchpoint Road.
The cooking begins at 8 a.m. with teams vying for trophies in three categories: Judges Division, People's Choice and Best Decorated. The chili will be served starting at 11 a.m., with a $10 fee.
Dialogue on Race series at the library
Dialogue on Race, an educational process for the elimination of racism, is set for 6 p.m. Tuesdays Feb. 8 to March 22 at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. During these interactive conversations, explore various aspects of racism from its origin to its operation and its impact on society. Participants should prepare for each two-hour weekly discussion by reading scholarly articles before each session. Each of the six sessions will be led by a mixed-ethnic team of trained facilitators.
Dialogue on Race offers a safe environment for open and honest discussion to help people understand what needs to be done and what they can do to eliminate racism. Registration required. Space is limited. Call (225) 647-3955 to register.
Celebrate the works of Alma Thomas
Alma Woodsey Thomas, born in 1891, developed her signature abstract painting style in her late 70s, after spending more than three decades teaching art in Washington, D.C. She became an important role model for women, African Americans and older artists. Thomas is recognized as a major American painter of the 20th century and was the first Black woman to have a solo exhibition at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art. Her paintings have been exhibited at the White House three times and are a part of many major museum collections today.
Celebrate the life of Alma Thomas by creating a brightly colored mosaic masterpiece. Beginning Monday, Feb. 7, visit any Ascension Parish Library location to pick up an art packet containing a canvas, paint and other supplies. Then create your own vibrant mosaic painting inspired by the famous works of art by Alma Thomas. Be sure to snap a photo of your finished work of art and share it with us on Facebook or Instagram by tagging @myAPLibrary. Available while supplies last. For information, call your library location. To view all of the arts and crafts Ascension Parish Library has to offer, visit myapl.org/events, click on the Event Type filter, and select Arts & Crafts.
Fork painted polar bear craft
Whether it is warm or cold outside, it’s always cool to make your own polar bear. Ascension Parish Library is providing the supplies for this painting craft. Paint a polar bear using a plastic fork as your paintbrush at 10 a.m. Saturday in Galvez; 10 a.m. Feb. 12 in Dutchtown; 2 p.m. and Feb. 19 in Gonzales. Designed for kids ages 3-5, but the whole family is welcome to attend. For information, visit myapl.org.
Shape Day at the library
Play with shapes, test your shape knowledge, and learn something new at Ascension Parish Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Dutchtown; at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 in Gonzales; and 6 p.m. Feb. 24 in Galvez. Designed for children ages 3-5.