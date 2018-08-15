A software company based in Plano, Texas, has made donations to three charities in the name of Ascension Parish, as an expression of appreciation for the parish's business.
Ascension Parish has been using Tyler Technologies software to modernize and integrate its computer system, a news release said. At the recent conference of the National Association of Counties in Nashville, Tennessee, Tyler rewarded current users by donating a percentage of the total cost being paid for software. Each representative of Ascension Parish who visited the Tyler Technologies exhibit was able to choose a charity to benefit. Tyler donated more than $5,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs, Feeding America and Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America.