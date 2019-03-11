GONZALES — The City Council on Monday decided to locate its new performing arts center at a mixed-used development to be built at the corner of two major traffic corridors in Gonzales, La. 44 and La. 30.

The council chose a site at Heritage Crossing, a 103-acre mixed-used community being developed by Double D of Louisiana, owned by brothers Ronnie and Vance Daigle, the location recommended by the Gonzales Industrial Development Board for the new center that will be named the PACE (Performing Arts, Conference and Events) Center.

Last week, the industrial board heard from and scored presentations by three developers looking to sell property to the city for the center, and Heritage Crossing received the highest score.

The $1.5 million, five-acre property for the PACE Center will sit in the main square of Heritage Crossing, overlooking a lake, Clay Stafford, president of Double D of Louisiana, told the industrial board.

The property for the center will be "build-ready" by the second quarter of 2020, Stafford said.

The city will be arranging financing for the PACE Center with a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan to be repaid with the proceeds of a 2 percent hotel-motel tax expected to generate about $500,000 a year. The tax, which voters approved in December, goes into effect in April.

The City Council approved the Heritage Crossing unanimously Monday night, with four of the five council members present.

At the end of the meeting, however, council member Tyler Turner made a motion, which was seconded, to revisit the issue, saying he would like to abstain in a second vote, after seeing in the Heritage Crossing documents that it is adjacent to property his family owns.

The Heritage Crossing was approved in the second vote, with Turner abstaining.

The city's chief administrative officer, Scot Byrd, said after Monday's meeting that the city will next be entering into a purchase agreement with the developers of Heritage Crossing that won't close until due diligence on the site has been done by civil engineers