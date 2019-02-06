Take the polar plunge
The Polar Plunge is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at Cabela's lake in Gonzales.
Businesses, groups and residents, many in costumes, will jump into the lake in groups, while music plays, all to raise money for Louisiana Special Olympics. Jumpers donate or collect pledges all for the right to get wet for the cause.
This year's event also features a gumbo cook-off and raffles.
The Polar Plunge is one of Special Olympics Louisiana’s largest fundraisers. With the help of the Law Enforcement Torch Run comrades, this event is attracting hundreds of people to an otherwise deserted waterhole in the winter season. Individuals from all walks of life have committed to raise $50 and bear it all for thousands of Special Olympics Louisiana athletes.
To register, visit https://specialolympicslouisiana.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=register.start&eventID=561
Veteran's Boulevard to reroute traffic
Traffic on Veteran's Boulevard will be rerouted while road repairs are underway. The work started Wednesday and is expected to continue through Feb. 18.
The section of the divided road will have drivers going from La. 30 to Orice Roth Road traveling one the north lane and those traveling from Orice Roth to La. 30 traveling on the south half of the road.
Singing Valentines
Looking for a way to say "I love you" on Valentine's Day? The nonprofit Red Stick Sound is offering to send a quartet to sing to a loved love. The Valentine's Day serenade will cost $50 if preordered and $80 when ordered on Feb. 14.
To order singers, call (225) 317-9147 or visit www.redstickssound.org.
The Red Stick Sound is a not-for-profit organization and all proceeds will be used to help keep the public aware of four-part men's a cappella singing.