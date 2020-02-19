The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Jan. 30-Feb. 6:
Jan. 30
Walker, Devin C.: 26, 205 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lambert, Amanda: 33, 11524 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, state probation violation.
Sonnier, Scott: 40, 9033 La. 418, Bachelor, state probation violation.
Winkler, Jason: 40, 824 Arcadia Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Gillam, Warnie Joseph: 38, 30845 Pine Hill Road, Albany, misdemeanor theft.
Ocmond, Maria: 37, 2857 Dena Lynn St., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Southall, Ronald B.: 33, 402 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Berteau, Brian P.: 37, 41177 La. 621, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Martin Jr., Anthony: 32, 12187 Tootsie Road, St. Amant, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Jones, Terry: 29, 5364 Faulkner Road, Darrow, hold for other agency, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Reeves, Chad: 46, 18192 Union Road, Sorrento, misdemeanor theft.
McConnell Jr., Terry L.: 38, 17029 McConnell Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Jan. 31
Gray, Christopher L.: 24, 37035 Murphy Webb Ave., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, false certificates, vehicle license required, resisting an officer.
Nicholas, Chris: 19, 1338 S. Arceneaux Ave., Gonzales, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of theft of a firearm, nine counts of simple burglary/vehicle, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana, unlawful use or possession of body armor.
Sanders, Ladarius: 20, 2009 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of theft of a firearm, simple burglary/vehicle, eight counts of simple burglary/vehicle, misdemeanor illegal carrying of weapons, unlawful use or possession of body armor.
Mitchel, Jamal Anthony: 18, 8241 Pleasant Hill Drive, Convent, criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of theft of a firearm, nine counts of simple burglary/vehicle, unlawful use or possession of body armor.
Kelley, John Kelvin: 38, 65635 J.R. Drive, Plaquemine, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gray, Tynea: 21, 126 Azalea Drive, Donaldsonville, bank fraud.
Carter, Kendrick: 20, 908 S. George Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Lambert, Jacelyn Renee: 20, 42284 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Hebert Jr., Roddy Paul: 46, 42369 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Musachia, Desiree Nicole: 30, 705 E. Rome St., Gonzales, aggravated battery.
Page, Coryon: 22, Building 31, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Montz, Ashley: 38, 550 Garyville Northern, Garyville, misdemeanor theft.
Feb. 1
Christopher, Fredderick: 27, 1331 Sherwood, Baton Rouge, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motor-driven cycles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Williams, Brandon Gerrard: 38, 501 E. Sanders St., Gonzales, obstruction of justice/simple assault, operating vehicle while license is suspended, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Sumly, Reginald Durnell: 46, 36448 La. 74, Geismar, disturbing the peace/simple assault, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, two counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, violations of registration provisions, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, flight from an officer.
Teel, Ronald S.: 54, 13221 Pecan Lane, St. Amant, bond revocation, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test/prior offenses, expired drivers’ license, operating while intoxicated.
Nicholas, Carlos J.: 26, 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of theft of a firearm, nine counts of simple burglary/vehicle, unlawful use or possession of body armor, criminal mischief/giving of any false alarm of fire or notice, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Nelson, Wade: 20, 514 Charles St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Lohr, Derek: 31, 2285 Bayou Paul, St. Gabriel, bond revocation, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, vagrancy/in or near any structure or private grounds.
Thomas Coleman, Gabrielle Monique: 26, 39080 Honorable Oaks Ave., Gonzales, child desertion.
Carpenter, Jason: 34, 44499 La. 42, Prairieville, violations of registration provisions, violations of protective orders.
Duncan, Anna Francis: 28, 44499 La. 42, Prairieville, resisting an officer.
Hager, Joseph Anthony: 41, 15159 Melrose Drive, Prairieville, Headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, state probation violation, failure to appear in court.
Feb. 2
Weiland, Heidi Ann: 47, 416 Lincoln Ave., Sidney, Montana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Diaz, Manuel: 21, 17378 Airline Highway, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Robinson, Brittney Shontrell: 25, 15001 Crosswinds Drive, Houston, Texas, misdemeanor theft.
Kirks, Natasha Nicole: 31, 4521 Normandy St., Houston, Texas, misdemeanor theft.
Torres, Alejandro Jesus: 18, 41427 Carolyn K Drive, Prairieville, resisting an officer, reckless operation, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana.
McGhee, Timothy Wayne: 47, 6993 Pride Port Hudson Road, Zachary, obstruction to driver's view or driving mechanism, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated.
Avants, Kayln Brook: 25, 18254 Raines Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Phillips, Lloyd: 33, 305 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville, two counts of simple burglary/all others, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Acosta, Scott: 30, 304 Opelousas St., Donaldsonville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt, flight from an officer, stop signs and yield signs.
Matherne, Sloan Avery: 28, 40298 Harrell Lane, Prairieville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Gates, Amanda Marshall: 34, 38329 Cotton Creek Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Hilliard, Stephen William: 30, 1208 E. Greenbriar St., Gonzales, cyberstalking, simple assault.
Hodge, Damon Paul: 45, 4167 Bowden Road, Geismar, simple assault, domestic abuse battery.
Feb. 3
Ross Jr., Gregory: 27, 107 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, misdemeanor Illegal Possession of stolen things, misdemeanor theft, felony domestic abuse battery.
Russell, Damarkus D.: 31, 939 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving.
Anderson, Demyrio Jontrelle: 32, 12073 Roddy Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Babin, Lacie M.: 37, 12471 Cooper Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Cobb, Mitchell H.: 55, 5516 Highland Ridge, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Barralaga-Barjas, Jose: 25, address unavailable, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Bureau, Earl L.: 33, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Westley Jr., Thomas Lee: 25, 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Feb. 4
Fazzio, Erica: 27, 17402 Highlands Oaks Lane, Prairieville, four counts of failure to appear in court, surety.
Braddy, Holly: 52, 414 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Hayes, Andrea: 25, 10952 D Avenue, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Wascom, Cody Duane: 32, 1334 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales, parole violation, monetary instrument abuse, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, improper display of temporary license plate, no seat belt, operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Cummins, Ethan: 28, 10343 Grace Lane, Baton Rouge, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Perck, Alicia Marie: 28, 6072 Panama Road, Sorrento, driving on divided highways, turning movements and required signals, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Simoneaux, Ashley Nicole: 33, 325 S. Ida St., Gonzales, breach of bail condition, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Belanger, Courtney: 37, 44397 Braud St., Sorrento, surety, monetary instrument abuse, no seat belt, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Arceneaux, Spencer E.: 25, 40101 Parker Road, Prairieville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, battery of a dating partner.
Petty, Michael Raye: 52, 40097 Autumn Hill Ave., Prairieville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Barras, Drandy P.: 36, 11347 Tannis Road, St. Amant, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Parker, Elizabeth: 37, 30070 Corby Circle Drive, Walker, failure to appear in court.
Dunn, Deven Marie: 38, 14 W. New River Road, Gonzales, surety, failure to appear in court.
Allemond, Ronald: 30, 15443 Sheree Drive, Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Irwin, Devon Bradford: 31, 18057 Wood Haven Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Feb. 5
Vasquez, Evaristo L.: 23, 515 E. Caldwell St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Clark, Joshua Ezekiel: 30, 704 N. Brown Ave., Gonzales, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, misdemeanor sexual battery.
Barras, Drandy P.: 36, 11347 Tannis Road, St. Amant, bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer.
Alvarez, Joseph Alfredo: 24, 38308 Charleston Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Brown, Lindsey Lashaye: 22, 37035 Murphy Webb Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Romaire, Alan: 36, 2530 Shadow Brook Drive, Baton Rouge, simple burglary/all others, felony theft.
Tucker, Derricka: 23, 618 Dixy Drive, Lake Charles, surety, failure to appear in court.
Britt, Jacqueline Nicole; 33, 7979 Allen Drive, Denham Springs, surety, in for court.
Baier, James Gerald: 39, 3006 Greenview Drive, Jackson, Mississippi, misdemeanor theft.
Briley Jr., Irvin: 65, 14205 J.D. Broussard Road, Gonzales, molestation of a Juvenile.
Gautreau, Christopher R.: 37, 41467 Cemetery Road, Gonzales, resisting an officer, four counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Pitts, Brianna: 20, 80 Weston Place, New Orleans, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, reckless operation, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Butler, Dejonne: 20, 5930 Eams St., New Orleans, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Green, Shantrelle T.: 42, 36612 Pookey Lane, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Masters II, Frederick Andrew: 39, 44056 Bill Richardson Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Tuberville, Jeffrey T.: 54, Weber City Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, probation violation.
Bell, Brandon Michael: 33, 21196 La. 22, Maurepas, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Adams, Christopher Wayne: 33, 1345 Court St., Port Allen, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, unlawful distribution, possession, or use of theft alarm deactivation devices.
Feb. 6
Williamson, Jimmie: 28, address unavailable, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, vagrancy/in or near any structure or private grounds.